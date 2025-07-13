Veteran South Indian Actor and Politician Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away

South actor Kota Srinivas Rao: Kota Srinivas Rao, considered one of the greats of South Indian cinema, reigned over the hearts of audiences for several decades with his exceptional acting. The actor passed away at the age of 83, sending shockwaves through the entire film industry. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences to the actor's family via a tweet, calling it a great loss to the cinema world.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu shared a tweet from his X account on the passing of actor Kota Srinivas Rao, writing: "The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivas Rao, who won the hearts of cinema lovers with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His creative contributions to cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the characters he portrayed, will always be remembered. His many memorable performances as a villain and character actor will forever remain in the hearts of Telugu audiences. His passing is a loss for the Telugu film industry. In 1999, he won the election as an MLA from Vijayawada and served the public. I express my deepest condolences to his family members."
A picture of the late actor Kota Srinivas Rao went viral on social media. He appeared frail in the image, with a bandage on one leg and signs of injury on the other. His fans were deeply distressed by his condition. A wave of grief is currently sweeping through the film world.