Veteran South Indian Actor and Politician Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu shared a tweet from his X account on the passing of actor Kota Srinivas Rao, writing: "The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivas Rao, who won the hearts of cinema lovers with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His creative contributions to cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the characters he portrayed, will always be remembered. His many memorable performances as a villain and character actor will forever remain in the hearts of Telugu audiences. His passing is a loss for the Telugu film industry. In 1999, he won the election as an MLA from Vijayawada and served the public. I express my deepest condolences to his family members."