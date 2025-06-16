scriptIMD Issues Heavy Rain and Storm Warning: Heavy downpour likely from 16th June night | Latest News | Patrika News
IMD Issues Heavy Rain and Storm Warning: Heavy downpour likely from 16th June night

The meteorological department has issued a rain alert. According to the alert, light rain is expected tonight, with heavy rain likely on the nights of 16 June and during the day on 17 June. Strong winds are also possible.

EtawahJun 16, 2025 / 09:28 am

Patrika Desk

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert. According to the alert, rain is likely in the districts of Kanpur division from 16 June. This period may see thunderstorms and gusty winds. Light rain fell in Etawah this morning, leading to a drop in temperature, although bright sunshine returned later in the day. Further rain is expected tonight. The weather will be rainy on Monday night and Tuesday, with possible thunderstorms and gusty winds. Heavy rainfall is anticipated.
According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature today is expected to be 29°C. Rain is expected late tonight. Winds from the east and southeast will influence the weather. The maximum temperature on Monday, 16 June, is forecast to be 38°C and the minimum temperature 27°C. The sky will be partly cloudy. Winds from the east and southeast will influence the weather, with speeds of 10-15 km/h. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely late at night. Winds from the east and southeast will influence the weather. There is a 70% chance of rain.

Etawah Weather Forecast for 17 June

Tuesday will see mostly cloudy skies. Light showers are likely during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to be 35°C and the minimum temperature 27°C. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely at night. There is a 62% chance of rain.

Weather Forecast for 18 June

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Wednesday is expected to be 34°C and the minimum 27°C. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely during the day. There is a 60% chance of rain. Winds from the south will influence the weather. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely at night, with a 70% chance of rain.

