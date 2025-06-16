IMD Issues Heavy Rain and Storm Warning: Heavy downpour likely from 16th June night

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature today is expected to be 29°C. Rain is expected late tonight. Winds from the east and southeast will influence the weather. The maximum temperature on Monday, 16 June, is forecast to be 38°C and the minimum temperature 27°C. The sky will be partly cloudy. Winds from the east and southeast will influence the weather, with speeds of 10-15 km/h. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely late at night. Winds from the east and southeast will influence the weather. There is a 70% chance of rain.

Etawah Weather Forecast for 17 June Tuesday will see mostly cloudy skies. Light showers are likely during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to be 35°C and the minimum temperature 27°C. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely at night. There is a 62% chance of rain.