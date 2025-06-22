script10 Exercises to Reduce Heart Attack Risk | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Health

10 Exercises to Reduce Heart Attack Risk

Exercise is crucial for preventing heart disease. You don’t need to go to the gym; simply incorporating some easy exercises into your daily routine can keep your heart healthy.

Jun 22, 2025 / 01:53 pm

Patrika Desk

Heart Attack Prevention Exercises: Incorporating exercise into your life is crucial for preventing heart disease. The good news is that you don’t need to spend hours sweating it out at the gym. You can keep your heart healthy by doing some simple exercises daily.

1. Brisk Walking

This is the easiest and most effective exercise. A 30-minute brisk walk daily improves heart health and keeps blood pressure under control.

2. Jogging

If you want to do a little more than brisk walking, jogging is a good option. It increases the heart’s pumping capacity.

3. Cycling

Cycling is very beneficial for the heart. It strengthens both your legs and your heart. You can cycle in a park or use a stationary bicycle at home.

4. Swimming

Swimming is a full-body workout that strengthens your heart and lungs. It also puts less stress on your joints.

5. Skipping/Jump Rope

This is a fast and effective cardio exercise. It quickly increases your heart rate.

6. Dancing

Did you know that dancing is also very good for your heart? It not only keeps you happy but also keeps your heart healthy.

7. Stair Climbing

Use the stairs instead of the lift or escalator. This is an excellent exercise for your heart health.

8. Yoga

Yoga not only increases flexibility but also helps reduce stress and keep your heart rate normal.

9. Weight Training/Strength Training

Not just cardio, lifting light weights also strengthens muscles, making it easier for the heart to work.

10. Interval Training

This involves short bursts of intense exercise interspersed with short rest periods. It challenges your heart and increases its endurance.
Remember to consult your doctor before starting any new exercise routine, especially if you have any health problems. By regularly doing these exercises, you can live a long and healthy life.

News / Health / 10 Exercises to Reduce Heart Attack Risk

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

10 Exercises to Reduce Heart Attack Risk

Health

10 Exercises to Reduce Heart Attack Risk

in 5 hours

Three Universes: Bollywood’s Biggest Masterplan Unveiled!

Entertainment

Three Universes: Bollywood’s Biggest Masterplan Unveiled!

in 4 hours

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

National News

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

in 4 hours

Seven-Year Jail Term, ₹10 Lakh Fine for Spreading Fake News

National News

Seven-Year Jail Term, ₹10 Lakh Fine for Spreading Fake News

in 3 hours

Latest Health

Cakes and Biscuits Linked to Increased Heart Attack Risk

Health

Cakes and Biscuits Linked to Increased Heart Attack Risk

3 days ago

Monsoon Health Tips: What to Eat and Avoid During the Rainy Season

Health

Monsoon Health Tips: What to Eat and Avoid During the Rainy Season

4 days ago

Three Easy Yoga Poses for All-Day Energy

Health

Three Easy Yoga Poses for All-Day Energy

5 days ago

Start Your Day with This Five-Step Skincare Routine for Radiant Skin

Health

Start Your Day with This Five-Step Skincare Routine for Radiant Skin

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.