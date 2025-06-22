10 Exercises to Reduce Heart Attack Risk

1. Brisk Walking This is the easiest and most effective exercise. A 30-minute brisk walk daily improves heart health and keeps blood pressure under control. 2. Jogging If you want to do a little more than brisk walking, jogging is a good option. It increases the heart’s pumping capacity.

3. Cycling Cycling is very beneficial for the heart. It strengthens both your legs and your heart. You can cycle in a park or use a stationary bicycle at home. 4. Swimming Swimming is a full-body workout that strengthens your heart and lungs. It also puts less stress on your joints.

5. Skipping/Jump Rope This is a fast and effective cardio exercise. It quickly increases your heart rate. 6. Dancing Did you know that dancing is also very good for your heart? It not only keeps you happy but also keeps your heart healthy.

7. Stair Climbing Use the stairs instead of the lift or escalator. This is an excellent exercise for your heart health. 8. Yoga Yoga not only increases flexibility but also helps reduce stress and keep your heart rate normal.

9. Weight Training/Strength Training Not just cardio, lifting light weights also strengthens muscles, making it easier for the heart to work. 10. Interval Training This involves short bursts of intense exercise interspersed with short rest periods. It challenges your heart and increases its endurance.

Remember to consult your doctor before starting any new exercise routine, especially if you have any health problems. By regularly doing these exercises, you can live a long and healthy life.