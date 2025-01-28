8 Mistakes That Can Trigger a Heart Attack

Activities that Invite a Heart Attack Overexertion While exertion is good for maintaining a healthy heart, overexertion can sometimes cause heart failure. Doing too much at once will not only cause physical harm but also increase the risk of a heart attack. If you are not used to regular exercise, sudden physical exertion can be a potential cause of a heart attack.

Exposure to Extremely Cold Temperatures or Cold Showers Exposure to extremely cold temperatures or suddenly pouring very cold water over your head increases the risk of a Exposure to extremely cold temperatures or suddenly pouring very cold water over your head increases the risk of a heart attack . Exposure to cold causes constriction of the arteries, leading to a sudden increase in blood pressure. This condition can trigger a heart attack.

Risk During Sexual Intercourse A strenuous sexual session can also trigger a heart attack, especially in those already at risk of heart disease. For people over 50, the likelihood of a heart attack increases by 2.7% during sexual intercourse.

Drugs or Alcohol Alcohol and drugs themselves pose a risk of heart attack. If you mix alcohol with other substances or take two drugs together, your risk of a heart attack doubles. Lack of Sleep These 8 mistakes can cause heart attack Lack of sleep is associated with obesity, blood pressure, depression, and the risk of heart attack. People who sleep less than six hours a day have a higher risk of heart attack than those who sleep eight hours.

Heavy Meals in Large Quantities Eating very large or heavy meals regularly increases levels of norepinephrine, a hormone responsible for increasing heart rate and blood pressure. Ignoring Migraines Migraines can also cause heart attacks at a young age. People who experience strange visual, auditory, or sensory phenomena during migraine headaches have a higher risk of heart attack. Therefore, never take migraines lightly and seek proper treatment. Ignoring migraines can lead to heart failure.

Living in Pollution Fine dust particles and fumes from vehicles can significantly damage the heart. These particles cause blood clots, which can ultimately lead to heart attacks. So, remember that by being aware of certain illnesses, eating habits, and conditions, you can avoid heart attacks.

Disclaimer: This content and the advice given herein provide general information only. It does not substitute for qualified medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. patrika.com does not assume any responsibility for this information.