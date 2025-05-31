Alwar Second in Gutkha Consumption: Daily Expenditure in Lakhs

Increased Risk of Cancer and Other Diseases According to information received, more than 15,000 cancer patients came to the general hospital for treatment last year. Of these, approximately 50-55 percent were cases of oral cancer. Of these, approximately 80-90 percent had a history of tobacco use. Similarly, 60 percent of patients with lung and other cancers also had a history of tobacco use. In addition, there is an increase in patients with hypertension, respiratory diseases, heart attacks, and brain strokes (paralysis).

1.3 billion people worldwide consume tobacco products. This is having a detrimental effect on their personal health and society. Therefore, it has become necessary to raise public awareness against tobacco consumption and protect future generations from the dangers of tobacco. –Dr. Suresh Meena, HOD, Medicine Department, General Hospital, Alwar

The rapidly increasing consumption of tobacco, smoking, and fast food among young people is rapidly increasing the likelihood of cancer. A few years ago, cancer was seen more in older people, but now it is occurring at a younger age. –Dr. Sukhbir Tanwar, Cancer Specialist, General Hospital, Alwar