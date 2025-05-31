scriptAlwar Second in Gutkha Consumption: Daily Expenditure in Lakhs | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Alwar Second in Gutkha Consumption: Daily Expenditure in Lakhs

Alwar district, included in the National Capital Region, has become the gutkha capital. People here consume gutkha worth lakhs of rupees every day. The youth are particularly falling prey to gutkha and tobacco at an alarming rate.

AlwarMay 31, 2025 / 12:06 pm

Patrika Desk

World No Tobacco Day (Photo source- AI)

World No Tobacco Day Alwar district, included in the National Capital Region, has become the gutkha capital. Every day, people here consume gutkha worth lakhs of rupees. The younger generation, in particular, is rapidly falling prey to gutkha and tobacco. The consumption of gutkha and tobacco is leading to life-threatening diseases like cancer. According to a report, Alwar is second in the state in the consumption of tobacco products. Around 7 lakh people here consume tobacco products worth crores of rupees every month.

Increased Risk of Cancer and Other Diseases

According to information received, more than 15,000 cancer patients came to the general hospital for treatment last year. Of these, approximately 50-55 percent were cases of oral cancer. Of these, approximately 80-90 percent had a history of tobacco use. Similarly, 60 percent of patients with lung and other cancers also had a history of tobacco use. In addition, there is an increase in patients with hypertension, respiratory diseases, heart attacks, and brain strokes (paralysis).
1.3 billion people worldwide consume tobacco products. This is having a detrimental effect on their personal health and society. Therefore, it has become necessary to raise public awareness against tobacco consumption and protect future generations from the dangers of tobacco. –Dr. Suresh Meena, HOD, Medicine Department, General Hospital, Alwar
The rapidly increasing consumption of tobacco, smoking, and fast food among young people is rapidly increasing the likelihood of cancer. A few years ago, cancer was seen more in older people, but now it is occurring at a younger age. –Dr. Sukhbir Tanwar, Cancer Specialist, General Hospital, Alwar

