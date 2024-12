Balloon gets stuck in class 7 student’s throat, resulting in death

Dec 04, 2024

Inflating a balloon turned fatal for an innocent child. The balloon got stuck in his throat, blocking his airway and causing his death. The balloon obstructed his windpipe, cutting off his breath. The incident took place in Joganakoppa village, located in the Haliyal taluk of Uttara Kannada district. Naveen Narayan, a class 7 student at a government primary school, was inflating a balloon at his home on Sunday when, by mistake, the balloon slipped into his mouth and got stuck in his throat.

Unable to breathe, the child began to suffocate. In a desperate rush, his family took him to the hospital. Doctors at the Haliyal government hospital managed to remove the balloon, but unfortunately, they could not save him. According to the doctors and police, the child passed away on the way to the hospital. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.