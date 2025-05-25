scriptBoost Immunity with These Five Superfoods Amidst Rising COVID-19 Cases | Boost Immunity with These Five Superfoods Amidst Rising COVID-19 Cases | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Health

Boost Immunity with These Five Superfoods Amidst Rising COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 cases have been reported in several states across India. Therefore, focusing on diet to boost immunity is crucial. Here are five superfoods you can consume to maintain a robust immune system.

May 25, 2025 / 03:37 pm

Patrika Desk

Japanese Scientists Uncover the Secret Behind COVID-19 Rapid Spread

Japanese Scientists Uncover the Secret Behind COVID-19 Rapid Spread

COVID-19: Coronavirus COVID-19 is making a comeback. New cases have emerged in several Indian states, particularly in major cities like Maharashtra, Delhi, and Kerala. This indicates a resurgence of COVID-19. Maintaining fitness and good health is crucial. A strong immune system is vital for preventing infection. Proper diet and nutrition are key to building immunity. Let’s explore five superfoods that can boost your immunity.

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, mandarins, and kinnow are rich in Vitamin C, which strengthens the body’s ability to fight diseases. Women need approximately 75 mg and men 90 mg of Vitamin C daily.

Amla

Amla is also rich in Vitamin C and highly effective in boosting immunity. It can be consumed raw or as juice.

Garlic

Garlic contains allicin, a compound that helps the body fight diseases. It’s also beneficial for heart health and helps control blood pressure.

Yogurt

Yogurt contains beneficial bacteria that improve digestion and strengthen immunity. Plain yogurt or yogurt with added fruit or honey is even more beneficial.

Almonds

Almonds are a good source of Vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant and strengthens the body’s defence system. Consuming 4-6 almonds daily provides the necessary Vitamin E.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to self-medicate, treat, or prescribe but to consult an expert or doctor in the relevant medical field.

News / Health / Boost Immunity with These Five Superfoods Amidst Rising COVID-19 Cases

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Lalu Yadav Expels Elder Son Tej Pratap from Party and Family Amidst Bihar Election Year Upheaval

National News

Lalu Yadav Expels Elder Son Tej Pratap from Party and Family Amidst Bihar Election Year Upheaval

in 5 hours

Boost Immunity with These Five Superfoods Amidst Rising COVID-19 Cases

Health

Boost Immunity with These Five Superfoods Amidst Rising COVID-19 Cases

in 4 hours

Alia Bhatt's Cannes Debut Creates History

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt's Cannes Debut Creates History

in 2 hours

Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence on Hera Pheri 3 Exit, Cites Lawyer's Advice in Tweet

Entertainment

Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence on Hera Pheri 3 Exit, Cites Lawyer's Advice in Tweet

in 2 hours

Latest Health

New COVID-19 Variant NB.1.8.1: Symptoms, Spread, and Guidelines

Health

New COVID-19 Variant NB.1.8.1: Symptoms, Spread, and Guidelines

18 hours ago

India's Covid-19 Vaccination Drive: State-wise Data and Regional Trends

Health

India's Covid-19 Vaccination Drive: State-wise Data and Regional Trends

3 days ago

Six Expert Tips to Avoid Heat Stroke

Health

Six Expert Tips to Avoid Heat Stroke

4 days ago

World's First Successful Human Bladder Transplant Offers Hope for Cancer Patients

Health

World's First Successful Human Bladder Transplant Offers Hope for Cancer Patients

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.