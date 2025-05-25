Boost Immunity with These Five Superfoods Amidst Rising COVID-19 Cases

Citrus Fruits Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, mandarins, and kinnow are rich in Vitamin C, which strengthens the body’s ability to fight diseases. Women need approximately 75 mg and men 90 mg of Vitamin C daily.

Amla Amla is also rich in Vitamin C and highly effective in boosting immunity. It can be consumed raw or as juice. Garlic Garlic contains allicin, a compound that helps the body fight diseases. It’s also beneficial for heart health and helps control blood pressure.

Yogurt Yogurt contains beneficial bacteria that improve digestion and strengthen immunity. Plain yogurt or yogurt with added fruit or honey is even more beneficial. Almonds Almonds are a good source of Vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant and strengthens the body’s defence system. Consuming 4-6 almonds daily provides the necessary Vitamin E.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to self-medicate, treat, or prescribe but to consult an expert or doctor in the relevant medical field.