Can You Live Without Your Smartphone for 3 Days? The Results Might Surprise You

A balanced digital lifestyle can bring not only mental peace but also save family relationships. Recent research has found that a three-day mobile detox has a positive impact on the brain.

BharatMar 06, 2025 / 02:41 pm

Patrika Desk

Smartphone Addiction

Smartphone addiction symptoms: Berlin. A study published in the journal Computer in Human Behavior reveals that abstaining from smartphone use for just three days can impact brain chemistry. Limiting smartphone use for 72 hours leads to changes in brain regions associated with feelings of ‘addiction’.
The research involved 25 young adults aged 18-30 who were instructed to use their smartphones only for essential tasks for three days.

During this period, fMRI scans of their brains showed changes in the levels of neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, chemicals linked to addiction and craving, alongside a reduction in phone cravings. Smartphone use was restricted to essential tasks only.

The Importance of a Digital Detox: Digital detox benefits

According to researchers from Heidelberg and Cologne Universities, this experiment demonstrates that excessive smartphone use can negatively impact mental health. Taking short digital breaks, limiting notifications, and scheduling screen-free time can improve brain balance.

The Impact of a Smartphone Break on the Brain: Get rid of smartphone addiction

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) scans were conducted to understand the brain changes in participants. These scans revealed alterations in brain areas associated with reward and craving – patterns similar to those observed in studies on substance abuse.

Brain Chemistry and Addiction: Dopamine and smartphone addiction

The study found that abstaining from smartphone use altered the levels of neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, which regulate mood, emotions, and habits. This effect was observed even in individuals who were considered normal smartphone users.

Technology and Mental Health: A New Direction

This research clearly indicates that excessive smartphone use (Smartphone addiction) can have an addictive effect on the brain. Maintaining a balance in our digital lifestyle is crucial for mental well-being. So, are you ready to go three days without your smartphone?

Son Kills Mother After Being Told to Stop Using Mobile Phone

Balaghat. In the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, a son beat his parents with an iron rod after they told him to stop using his mobile phone. The mother died in the incident, while the father sustained serious injuries. Waraseoni SDOP Abhishek Chaudhary stated that the son attacked his parents, teacher couple Pratibha Katre (40) and Kishor Katre (45), at their Housing Board Colony residence in Sikandra village. According to the police, on Tuesday evening, the son, Satyam (20), was scolded by his parents for playing on his mobile phone. Enraged, he attacked them with an iron rod, leaving them severely injured. The mother died at the scene, while the father was critically injured and admitted to a private hospital in Gondia district of Maharashtra. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail.

