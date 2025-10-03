Cancer Symptoms After Menopause: Common signs of cancer can appear in women after menopause and should not be ignored.

Any bleeding that occurs a year or more after your last menstrual period is abnormal and should never be ignored. While vaginal dryness or thinning of the vaginal lining can sometimes cause spotting, bleeding can also be a sign of uterine, cervical, or ovarian cancer. If a woman experiences light bleeding or spotting, pink or brown discharge, or heavy bleeding, even if it occurs only once or twice, it is essential to get it checked immediately.