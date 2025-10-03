Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cancer Symptoms After Menopause: Common signs of cancer can appear in women after menopause and should not be ignored.

Cancer Symptoms After Menopause: Common cancer symptoms can appear in women after menopause, which should not be ignored.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 03, 2025



These cancer symptoms may appear in women after menopause (Image Source: Gemini AI)

Cancer in Postmenopausal Women: Menopause is a natural part of aging, defined by the absence of menstruation for 12 months. This condition typically occurs in the late 40s or early 50s and marks the end of reproductive years. However, did you know that menopause brings about several biological and physiological changes that can impact long-term health? Let's explore these health-related issues.

Increased Risk of Cancer with Age

As women age, their risk of developing gynaecological cancers also increases. Women spend approximately one-third of their lives in the post-menopausal stage, making vigilance more crucial than ever.

Do Not Ignore These Symptoms

Post-Menopausal Bleeding

Any bleeding that occurs a year or more after your last menstrual period is abnormal and should never be ignored. While vaginal dryness or thinning of the vaginal lining can sometimes cause spotting, bleeding can also be a sign of uterine, cervical, or ovarian cancer. If a woman experiences light bleeding or spotting, pink or brown discharge, or heavy bleeding, even if it occurs only once or twice, it is essential to get it checked immediately.

Weight Gain After Menopause

Conditions like obesity increase the risk of gynaecological cancers. As women age, the risk of obesity increases, which in turn raises the risk of gynaecological cancers. As women enter the menopausal transition phase, the body begins to use energy differently. The distribution of fat in the body changes, and women tend to lose muscle mass and gain weight rapidly, further increasing the risk of obesity. Therefore, it is important for women to monitor their weight.

Other Changes

Persistent Abdominal or Pelvic Pain

Persistent or increasing pain in the abdomen, pelvis, or lower back can be a symptom of ovarian or uterine cancer.

Changes in Urination or Digestion

Frequent urination, burning sensation during urination, or constipation can be signs of bladder or colon cancer.

Fatigue or Weakness

Experiencing persistent fatigue that does not improve with rest can indicate early symptoms of various types of cancer.

Changes in Skin or Breasts

A lump in the breast, changes in the skin, or unusual discolouration/spots can be an early sign of breast cancer.

Loss of Appetite and Indigestion

Persistent indigestion, vomiting, or loss of appetite can be signs of digestive system cancers.

Keep These Points in Mind

  • Do not ignore any unusual symptoms after menopause.
  • Getting timely medical check-ups can be life-saving.
  • Regular check-ups and health screenings (Ultrasound, Mammography, Pap smear) are essential.

