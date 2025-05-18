scriptCoronavirus Surge in Singapore and Hong Kong: New Variants Spark Concerns | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Health

Coronavirus Surge in Singapore and Hong Kong: New Variants Spark Concerns

A resurgence of COVID-19 cases has been reported in Singapore and Hong Kong. The increase in infections is attributed to the new variants LF.7 and JN.1, with a concerning rise in fatalities. Learn why exercising caution is now crucial.

May 18, 2025 / 01:23 pm

Patrika Desk

Covid-19 Big Update, COVID 19 cases in Singapore, COVID 19 cases 2025, COVID 19 latest news,

Covid-19 Big Update Photo Credit- UNICEF

Covid-19 Big Update: Coronavirus cases are once again rising in Singapore and Hong Kong. The number of infected patients has increased rapidly in both countries in recent weeks. Despite mild symptoms, the number of patients continues to rise. Experts believe that people’s immunity is weakening over time, and the lack of booster doses is having a greater impact on the elderly. Governments are once again on high alert and appealing to people to exercise caution.

Singapore Sees Rise in Coronavirus Cases

In recent weeks, there has been a sudden surge in coronavirus cases in Singapore. Over 11,000 cases were reported in the first week of May, rising to over 14,000 in the second week. However, fewer people have required hospitalisation, and the number of serious cases remains low.
Singapore’s Ministry of Health has stated that the new variants currently spreading are LF.7 and JN.1. These variants are mutated forms of the pre-existing virus. Currently, their symptoms are not very severe, but the infection is spreading rapidly. Therefore, the government is advising people to wear masks and avoid crowded places.

Situation also worrying in Hong Kong

The situation in Hong Kong is similar. Coronavirus cases are also increasing rapidly among the elderly. The amount of coronavirus in sewage has increased, suggesting that the infection is spreading again in the city.
In recent weeks, 81 people in Hong Kong have become seriously ill, and 30 have died. Most of these were pre-existing conditions or were elderly. Doctors there say that those who have not received booster doses are at greater risk. This is why the government is again trying to increase vaccination rates.

Coronavirus becoming a seasonal illness

Experts now believe that Covid-19 is behaving like a seasonal illness. Just as the flu or common cold increases twice a year, coronavirus may also increase rapidly twice a year. Singapore’s health department has also said that waves of coronavirus will continue to come in the future, but if people take precautions and get vaccinated on time, the situation can be controlled.

What is the situation in India?

Currently, the coronavirus situation in India is under control, but the rising cases in countries like Singapore and Hong Kong are a warning to remain vigilant. Coronavirus testing is not as prevalent in India as before, but some government reports have shown a slight increase in infections in recent weeks. It has also been observed that people have forgotten rules like wearing masks or maintaining hand hygiene. If a new variant spreads, it could cause problems.

How to protect yourself

Precautions are still necessary to prevent coronavirus. First of all, those who have not received a booster dose should get one. This helps fight new variants of the virus. Wearing a mask in crowded places is still beneficial. When someone has cold-like symptoms, pay attention to hand hygiene; wash your hands thoroughly with soap after coming from outside. If you have a mild fever, sore throat, or cough, don’t ignore it and consult a doctor.

News / Health / Coronavirus Surge in Singapore and Hong Kong: New Variants Spark Concerns

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jyoti Malhotra: Woman Arrested for Alleged Espionage for Pakistan

Entertainment

Jyoti Malhotra: Woman Arrested for Alleged Espionage for Pakistan

in 5 hours

Coronavirus Surge in Singapore and Hong Kong: New Variants Spark Concerns

Health

Coronavirus Surge in Singapore and Hong Kong: New Variants Spark Concerns

in 4 hours

ISRO's EOS-09 Mission Fails in Third Stage

National News

ISRO's EOS-09 Mission Fails in Third Stage

in 1 hour

India to Engage 33 Countries, 58 Leaders to Counter Pakistan on International Forums

National News

India to Engage 33 Countries, 58 Leaders to Counter Pakistan on International Forums

in 4 hours

Latest Health

Is Keeping Wi-Fi On at Night Harmful to Your Health?

Health

Is Keeping Wi-Fi On at Night Harmful to Your Health?

3 days ago

Unhealthy Period Symptoms: When to Seek Medical Attention

Health

Unhealthy Period Symptoms: When to Seek Medical Attention

3 days ago

A Shocking Revelation: India’s Only State Where Women’s Life Expectancy is Lower Than Men’s

Health

A Shocking Revelation: India’s Only State Where Women’s Life Expectancy is Lower Than Men’s

4 days ago

Red Fruits and Vegetables May Reduce Cancer Risk and Offer Other Health Benefits

Health

Red Fruits and Vegetables May Reduce Cancer Risk and Offer Other Health Benefits

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.