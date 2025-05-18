Coronavirus Surge in Singapore and Hong Kong: New Variants Spark Concerns

Singapore Sees Rise in Coronavirus Cases In recent weeks, there has been a sudden surge in coronavirus cases in Singapore. Over 11,000 cases were reported in the first week of May, rising to over 14,000 in the second week. However, fewer people have required hospitalisation, and the number of serious cases remains low.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health has stated that the new variants currently spreading are LF.7 and JN.1. These variants are mutated forms of the pre-existing virus. Currently, their symptoms are not very severe, but the infection is spreading rapidly. Therefore, the government is advising people to wear masks and avoid crowded places.

Situation also worrying in Hong Kong The situation in Hong Kong is similar. Coronavirus cases are also increasing rapidly among the elderly. The amount of coronavirus in sewage has increased, suggesting that the infection is spreading again in the city.

In recent weeks, 81 people in Hong Kong have become seriously ill, and 30 have died. Most of these were pre-existing conditions or were elderly. Doctors there say that those who have not received booster doses are at greater risk. This is why the government is again trying to increase vaccination rates.

Coronavirus becoming a seasonal illness Experts now believe that Covid-19 is behaving like a seasonal illness. Just as the flu or common cold increases twice a year, coronavirus may also increase rapidly twice a year. Singapore’s health department has also said that waves of coronavirus will continue to come in the future, but if people take precautions and get vaccinated on time, the situation can be controlled.

What is the situation in India? Currently, the coronavirus situation in India is under control, but the rising cases in countries like Singapore and Hong Kong are a warning to remain vigilant. Coronavirus testing is not as prevalent in India as before, but some government reports have shown a slight increase in infections in recent weeks. It has also been observed that people have forgotten rules like wearing masks or maintaining hand hygiene. If a new variant spreads, it could cause problems.