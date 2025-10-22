Diwali Air Pollution: Feeling Suffocated by Diwali Pollution? Learn Simple Ways to Relieve Your Lungs

Diwali Air Pollution: The level of air pollution significantly increases due to fireworks and crackers during Diwali, making the air feel suffocating, especially in cities. After Diwali, the air in Delhi-NCR has once again reached dangerous levels. On Tuesday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in most areas was recorded in the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories. If you are also troubled by this pollution and want to give relief to your lungs, then know some simple and effective ways that can help you.