Diwali Air Pollution: Feeling Suffocated by Diwali Pollution? Learn Simple Ways to Relieve Your Lungs

After Diwali, the air in Delhi-NCR has once again reached dangerous levels. On Tuesday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in most areas was recorded in the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 22, 2025

pollution

Diwali Air Pollution

Diwali Air Pollution: The level of air pollution significantly increases due to fireworks and crackers during Diwali, making the air feel suffocating, especially in cities. After Diwali, the air in Delhi-NCR has once again reached dangerous levels. On Tuesday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in most areas was recorded in the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories. If you are also troubled by this pollution and want to give relief to your lungs, then know some simple and effective ways that can help you.

Why the Trouble?

As the level of pollution in the air increases, problems like difficulty in breathing, chest heaviness, cough, and throat irritation become common. Fine particles (PM2.5 and PM10) present in polluted air reach directly into the lungs and can cause inflammation or infection there. Prolonged exposure to such an environment can gradually weaken the body, and it also increases the risk of serious diseases like heart disease, high blood pressure, and even cancer.

Easy Ways to Protect Yourself

  • Avoid going out during peak pollution times, especially in the morning and evening, when the smog is densest.
  • If going out is necessary, use N95 or N99 masks instead of ordinary masks, which are capable of filtering harmful particles.
  • Plant trees like Tulsi, Snake Plant, and Money Plant, which naturally help in purifying the air.
  • Staying hydrated is crucial to flush out toxins from the body. Along with water, herbal tea or a decoction of Tulsi and ginger can also be beneficial.
  • Consume natural and nutritious food such as seasonal fruits, green vegetables, and turmeric milk. This improves the body's immunity.
  • If you experience persistent cough, difficulty breathing, eye irritation, or fatigue, do not consider it minor. Consult a doctor immediately.

