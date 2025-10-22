Diwali Air Pollution: Feeling Suffocated by Diwali Pollution? Learn Simple Ways to Relieve Your Lungs

Diwali Air Pollution
Diwali Air Pollution: The level of air pollution significantly increases due to fireworks and crackers during Diwali, making the air feel suffocating, especially in cities. After Diwali, the air in Delhi-NCR has once again reached dangerous levels. On Tuesday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in most areas was recorded in the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories. If you are also troubled by this pollution and want to give relief to your lungs, then know some simple and effective ways that can help you.
As the level of pollution in the air increases, problems like difficulty in breathing, chest heaviness, cough, and throat irritation become common. Fine particles (PM2.5 and PM10) present in polluted air reach directly into the lungs and can cause inflammation or infection there. Prolonged exposure to such an environment can gradually weaken the body, and it also increases the risk of serious diseases like heart disease, high blood pressure, and even cancer.
