30 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Health

Early Warning Signs of a Heart Attack: Recognize Them in Time

Don't ignore the early symptoms of heart disease. Early identification and precautions can help you avoid a serious situation. Learn about the signs, causes, and preventive measures of heart disease.

Bharat

Bhoomi Goyal

Jul 30, 2025

Heart disease symptoms, Early heart attack signs, Chest pressure warning, Shortness of breath heart issue, Fatigue heart problem, Heart health tips
Heart disease symptoms (photo-freepik)

Early Heart Attack Signs: In today's fast-paced and stressful lives, heart disease is becoming increasingly common. However, the good news is that heart disease doesn't occur suddenly; there are usually some warning signs beforehand. If we recognise these signs and take timely action, we can avoid danger. So, let us tell you what the early symptoms of heart disease are and how we can protect our hearts.

Early Symptoms Of Heart Disease

Chest Pressure or Heaviness – Sometimes there is no chest pain, but a feeling of tightness or heaviness. This could indicate pressure on the heart.

Pain in the Arm, Jaw, Back, or Neck – This pain comes on gradually and often spreads to the left arm or neck. Dismissing it as gas or muscle pain can be dangerous.

Sudden Cold Sweat – Sweating without exertion or a sudden feeling of coldness in the body can also be a warning sign.

Shortness of Breath – Shortness of breath even without much physical activity can also indicate a heart-related problem.

Sudden Fatigue – If you feel very tired even after doing small daily tasks, don't ignore it.

Nausea or Vomiting – This can also sometimes be a sign of a heart attack, especially in women.

Gas or Heartburn – Frequent acidity or heartburn is not just a stomach issue; it can also indicate heart disease.

How To Keep Your Heart Safe

Get your blood pressure, sugar, and cholesterol checked regularly.

Stay away from smoking and alcohol.

Do some exercise daily.

Reduce stress – practice meditation, yoga, or engage in activities you enjoy.

Include green vegetables and fruits in your diet.

Points to Note

If you experience any of these symptoms, consult a doctor immediately. Sometimes, a small precaution can save our lives. Therefore, listen to your heart and take steps in time.

Share the news:

Related Topics

health

Healthy Lifestyle

Published on:

30 Jul 2025 01:10 pm

English News / Health / Early Warning Signs of a Heart Attack: Recognize Them in Time
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.