Overuse of Vitamin B6 Can Harm the Nervous System; This Country Has Strict Supplement Regulations

B6 Vitamin (Image: Freepik)
Vitamin B6 Side Effects: Vitamin B6, also known as pyridoxine, is an essential nutrient for our body. It aids in over 140 bodily functions, including brain development, maintaining a strong immune system, and properly metabolising protein, fat, and carbohydrates. The good news is that this vitamin is readily available in food, particularly in chicken, fish, eggs, starchy vegetables like potatoes, and fruits.
For most people, the daily requirement (1.3-1.7 mg) is easily met through a normal diet. However, nowadays, people are increasingly consuming supplements, multivitamins, or energy drinks for more energy or as a health boost. While taking supplements in small amounts is safe, long-term high doses can have adverse effects on the body.
If Vitamin B6 is taken in excess of the required amount, the biggest risk is to the nervous system. High doses increase the risk of nerve damage (peripheral neuropathy). Symptoms include tingling, numbness, burning, or a pins-and-needles sensation in the hands and feet. Sometimes, loss of balance while walking, heavy legs, or weakness can also be felt.
This problem is not usually caused by food but is more common in individuals who unknowingly overdose on supplements, as B6 is already present in many products like multivitamins, energy drinks, and weight-loss products. Other side effects can include upset stomach, skin rashes, increased sensitivity to sunlight, and a reduced ability to sense hot and cold in the body.
Australia's health agency, TGA, is introducing stricter regulations for B6 supplements (from June 2027). Supplements up to 50 mg will continue to be available over-the-counter (OTC) without a prescription. Supplements containing 50 to 200 mg will be available only with the advice of a pharmacist.
A doctor's prescription will be necessary for doses exceeding 200 mg. These changes are being made to protect people from nerve damage caused by high doses. Vitamin B6 deficiency is rare in Australia, and most affected individuals have serious illnesses or alcohol dependency. Regulations also vary globally; the US considers up to 100 mg safe, Europe permits only up to 12 mg, while Japan allows 40-60 mg.
For most people, a multivitamin containing less than 10 mg is sufficient. Only take high doses if advised by a doctor. If you experience numbness or tingling in your hands or feet, stop taking the supplement immediately. Report any side effects to the relevant health authority. The bottom line is that vitamins are essential, but taking too much can be detrimental to health. Therefore, adhere to the principle of taking only what is necessary.
