Overuse of Vitamin B6 Can Harm the Nervous System; This Country Has Strict Supplement Regulations

Australia's health agency, TGA, is introducing stricter regulations for B6 supplements (from June 2027). Supplements up to 50 mg will continue to be available over-the-counter (OTC) without a prescription. Supplements containing 50 to 200 mg will be available only with the advice of a pharmacist.

A doctor's prescription will be necessary for doses exceeding 200 mg. These changes are being made to protect people from nerve damage caused by high doses. Vitamin B6 deficiency is rare in Australia, and most affected individuals have serious illnesses or alcohol dependency. Regulations also vary globally; the US considers up to 100 mg safe, Europe permits only up to 12 mg, while Japan allows 40-60 mg.