Falling Asleep While Sitting: Symptom of an Illness?

Sleep Disorders Symptoms: It is often observed that some people suddenly doze off while sitting or feel sleepy without any reason. This problem is often attributed to general fatigue or workload, but frequently falling asleep while sitting can also be a sign of a serious illness. According to doctors, the body's uncontrolled inclination towards sleep may be linked to sleep disorders or other health problems. So let's understand the reasons from Dr. Himanshu Gupta (MBBS, MD, FCCS-USA, CCEBDM Senior Emergency Physician).