Falling Asleep While Sitting: Symptom of an Illness?

Sleep Disorders Symptoms: It is often observed that some people suddenly doze off while sitting or feel sleepy without any reason. This problem is often attributed to general fatigue or workload, but frequently falling asleep while sitting can also be a sign of a serious illness. According to doctors, the body's uncontrolled inclination towards sleep may be linked to sleep disorders or other health problems. So let's understand the reasons from Dr. Himanshu Gupta (MBBS, MD, FCCS-USA, CCEBDM Senior Emergency Physician).
First, it's important to understand that falling asleep while sitting is not always a symptom of illness. If you have consistently slept less for several days, have high work pressure, or your body is tired, then sleep can come at any time. But if this problem persists even after getting enough sleep, it can be a warning sign.
Sleep Apnea: In this, breathing stops repeatedly during sleep. Due to this, sleep is not complete and one starts feeling sleepy while sitting during the day.
Narcolepsy: This is a neurological problem in which a person can suddenly fall asleep at any time.
Thyroid Problems: Thyroid hormone imbalance can also cause fatigue and excessive sleepiness in the body.
Diabetes and High Blood Pressure: In these diseases, the body gets tired quickly and sleep problems increase.
Depression and Mental Stress: Mental health also has a profound effect on sleep. People with stress and depression may also fall asleep while sitting.
If you are getting enough sleep every day, yet you feel sleepy repeatedly during the day, doze off while working in the office or studying, or feel sleepy while driving, then it is necessary to get yourself checked by a doctor immediately. These symptoms can be a sign of a major health risk.