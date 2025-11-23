First Human Death from H5N5 Virus Recorded Globally! Understand Why This Virus is So Dangerous

Do not touch sick or dead birds. If necessary, wear gloves, a mask, and eye protection. Handwashing is the most crucial defence. Wash hands thoroughly with soap after touching birds, their coops, or any related items. Keep children away from birds and do not let them enter coops unsupervised. Cats, dogs, or pet birds can also contract the disease from infected wild birds. If any bird exhibits unusual symptoms, such as ceasing to fly or sudden death, report it immediately. Cook chicken and eggs thoroughly. Never consume raw milk or undercooked chicken.