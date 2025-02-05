FSSAI Lists Immunity-Boosting Foods

Orange Oranges are rich in Vitamin C. They also contain high levels of fibre, which aids in removing toxins from the body. Amla Amla is considered a primary source of Vitamin C. It also contains essential nutrients like fibre, iron, and protein, which help combat anaemia and aid in weight loss. Oranges are rich in Vitamin C. They also contain high levels of fibre, which aids in removing toxins from the body.Amla is considered a primary source of Vitamin C. It also contains essential nutrients like fibre, iron, and protein, which help combat anaemia and aid in weight loss.

Papaya Papayas contain Vitamins A and C, niacin, magnesium, carotene, fibre, folate, potassium, copper, calcium, and various antioxidants, boosting immunity and promoting gut health. Bell Pepper To get stronger immunity and healthier looking skin, add Vitamic-C rich plant-based foods to your diet from today.#EatRightIndia #HealthForAll #SwasthaBharat #plantbased @MoHFW_INDIA @drharshvardhan @MIB_India @PIB_India @mygovindia pic.twitter.com/ugDw0PlfYq — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) July 23, 2020 Bell peppers are rich in Vitamins C, A, and E, along with minerals and potassium, strengthening the immune system and offering protection against various illnesses. Lemon Lemons contain numerous nutrients including Vitamins A and C, potassium, calcium, and fibre, boosting immunity. They also help balance the body’s pH levels. The citric acid in lemons can be beneficial for those with kidney stones. Papayas contain Vitamins A and C, niacin, magnesium, carotene, fibre, folate, potassium, copper, calcium, and various antioxidants, boosting immunity and promoting gut health.Bell peppers are rich in Vitamins C, A, and E, along with minerals and potassium, strengthening the immune system and offering protection against various illnesses.Lemons contain numerous nutrients including Vitamins A and C, potassium, calcium, and fibre, boosting immunity. They also help balance the body’s pH levels. The citric acid in lemons can be beneficial for those with kidney stones.