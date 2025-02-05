FSSAI Lists Immunity-Boosting Foods

Immunity-boosting tips by FSSAI: During the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals with weakened immune systems were the most affected. A weak immune system leads to frequent illnesses, highlighting the importance of strengthening it. Consuming foods rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants is crucial. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) tweeted a list of foods that can boost your immune system. Let’s explore these foods.
Orange Oranges are rich in Vitamin C. They also contain high levels of fibre, which aids in removing toxins from the body. Amla Amla is considered a primary source of Vitamin C. It also contains essential nutrients like fibre, iron, and protein, which help combat anaemia and aid in weight loss.
Papaya Papayas contain Vitamins A and C, niacin, magnesium, carotene, fibre, folate, potassium, copper, calcium, and various antioxidants, boosting immunity and promoting gut health. Bell Pepper Bell peppers are rich in Vitamins C, A, and E, along with minerals and potassium, strengthening the immune system and offering protection against various illnesses. Lemon Lemons contain numerous nutrients including Vitamins A and C, potassium, calcium, and fibre, boosting immunity. They also help balance the body’s pH levels. The citric acid in lemons can be beneficial for those with kidney stones.
Guava Guavas are rich in medicinal properties, containing abundant Vitamin C, lycopene, and antioxidants. Consumption boosts immunity and helps regulate blood sugar levels. Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to self-medicate or try any treatment or prescription without consulting an expert or doctor in the relevant medical field.