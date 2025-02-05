scriptFSSAI Lists Immunity-Boosting Foods | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

FSSAI Lists Immunity-Boosting Foods

FSSAI’s Immunity-Boosting Tips: If your immunity is low, you can follow these immunity-boosting tips provided by the FSSAI to improve it.

BharatFeb 05, 2025 / 11:54 am

Patrika Desk

Immunity-boosting tips by FSSAI

Immunity-boosting tips by FSSAI

Immunity-boosting tips by FSSAI: During the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals with weakened immune systems were the most affected. A weak immune system leads to frequent illnesses, highlighting the importance of strengthening it. Consuming foods rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants is crucial. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) tweeted a list of foods that can boost your immune system. Let’s explore these foods.
Orange

Immunity-boosting tips by FSSAI
Oranges are rich in Vitamin C. They also contain high levels of fibre, which aids in removing toxins from the body.

Amla

Amla is considered a primary source of Vitamin C. It also contains essential nutrients like fibre, iron, and protein, which help combat anaemia and aid in weight loss.
Papaya

Immunity-boosting tips by FSSAI
Papayas contain Vitamins A and C, niacin, magnesium, carotene, fibre, folate, potassium, copper, calcium, and various antioxidants, boosting immunity and promoting gut health.

Bell Pepper

Bell peppers are rich in Vitamins C, A, and E, along with minerals and potassium, strengthening the immune system and offering protection against various illnesses.

Lemon

Lemons contain numerous nutrients including Vitamins A and C, potassium, calcium, and fibre, boosting immunity. They also help balance the body’s pH levels. The citric acid in lemons can be beneficial for those with kidney stones.
Guava

Immunity-boosting tips by FSSAI
Guavas are rich in medicinal properties, containing abundant Vitamin C, lycopene, and antioxidants. Consumption boosts immunity and helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to self-medicate or try any treatment or prescription without consulting an expert or doctor in the relevant medical field.

News / Health / FSSAI Lists Immunity-Boosting Foods

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Assembly Election: 1.5 Crore Voters Casting Votes to Choose New Government Today

Political

Delhi Assembly Election: 1.5 Crore Voters Casting Votes to Choose New Government Today

in 42 minutes

93 People Go Missing Daily in Rajasthan, 76% Women

Special

93 People Go Missing Daily in Rajasthan, 76% Women

in 1 hour

CISF Constable Recruitment: Notification Out for 1,124 Posts, Apply Before This Date

Jobs

CISF Constable Recruitment: Notification Out for 1,124 Posts, Apply Before This Date

in 2 hours

Ladli Behna Yojana: These Beneficiaries Won’t Receive Payments in February, Here’s Why

National News

Ladli Behna Yojana: These Beneficiaries Won’t Receive Payments in February, Here’s Why

in 3 hours

Latest Health

High BP Diet Tips: Foods Harmful for High Blood Pressure Patients

Health

High BP Diet Tips: Foods Harmful for High Blood Pressure Patients

in 4 hours

International and National Dermatologists to Convene in Jaipur

Health

International and National Dermatologists to Convene in Jaipur

18 hours ago

Four Fruits That May Help Manage Blood Sugar in Diabetics

Health

Four Fruits That May Help Manage Blood Sugar in Diabetics

2 days ago

Five Lifestyle Changes to Reduce Cancer Risk: World Cancer Day 2025

Health

Five Lifestyle Changes to Reduce Cancer Risk: World Cancer Day 2025

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.