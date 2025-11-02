Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Health

Healthy Brain Habits: Maintaining a 50-Year-Old Memory at 80! Scientists Reveal the Secret to Keeping Your Brain Young

Did you know some people in their 80s have the memory of 50-year-olds? Scientists call them Superagers. Learn how these individuals keep their minds fit and sharp as they age.

less than 1 minute read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 02, 2025

Healthy Brain Habits (Image: Patrika)

Healthy Brain Habits: The thought of having a memory like a 50-year-old even at the age of 80 might seem surprising, but it is true. Generally, memory starts to weaken with age. It becomes difficult to remember new things, thinking ability also slows down, and parts of the brain begin to shrink. However, there are many "super-agers" in whom this change is very minimal or non-existent. Some super-agers even show signs of Alzheimer's, yet their brains continue to function without any impairment. So, let's understand what a super-ager's brain is like.

Scientists at Northwestern University have found that super-agers' brains possess two special qualities. Resistance prevents the accumulation of harmful proteins in the brain. Resilience allows the brain to easily withstand the effects even if these proteins accumulate. The brain structure of super-agers is similar to that of younger individuals. Specifically, the cortex is thicker and healthier. Their brains have more von Economo neurons and larger entorhinal neurons, which aid in memory and social behaviour.

Lifestyles and Habits That Help

Scientists have observed that certain habits are common among super-agers. Social connection, maintaining regular contact with friends and family, and participating in social activities. Additionally, mental engagement includes learning new things, studying, and playing brain games. Physical health and activity involve regular exercise and attention to overall health.

Keeping the Brain Active and a Healthy Lifestyle

Not everyone can become a super-ager, but this research suggests that memory decline with age is not inevitable. Maintaining social connections, keeping the brain active, and adopting a healthy lifestyle can help keep the brain young despite ageing. So, if you wish to maintain your memory and keep your mind sharp, you can start adopting small, good habits right now. Strengthening your memory may no longer be just a dream, but a reality.

Published on:

02 Nov 2025 03:44 pm

Health / Healthy Brain Habits: Maintaining a 50-Year-Old Memory at 80! Scientists Reveal the Secret to Keeping Your Brain Young

