Healthy Brain Habits: Maintaining a 50-Year-Old Memory at 80! Scientists Reveal the Secret to Keeping Your Brain Young

Healthy Brain Habits: The thought of having a memory like a 50-year-old even at the age of 80 might seem surprising, but it is true. Generally, memory starts to weaken with age. It becomes difficult to remember new things, thinking ability also slows down, and parts of the brain begin to shrink. However, there are many "super-agers" in whom this change is very minimal or non-existent. Some super-agers even show signs of Alzheimer's, yet their brains continue to function without any impairment. So, let's understand what a super-ager's brain is like.