International and National Dermatologists to Convene in Jaipur

To be held at the Jaipur Exhibition Convention Centre, Sitapura, the event will attract over 5500 delegates. A day prior to the conference, on 6 February, 12 pre-conference workshops will be conducted, focusing on discussions about new technologies related to dermatological diseases. The three-day scientific programme will include 80 sessions, with detailed discussions on new research and treatments for skin diseases.

Dr. U.S. Agrawal, the organising chairman, stated that this conference will serve as a platform to promote new discoveries and ideas in the field of dermatology. According to Dr. Deepak K. Mathur, the organising secretary, Dermacon 2025 is focused on innovation, collaboration, and knowledge enhancement. Dr. Vijay Paliwal, the treasurer, described it as a unique confluence of knowledge and culture.

In addition to scientific discussions, the conference will also include social and networking events, providing participants with opportunities to make new contacts and exchange ideas. This event will prove to be a significant platform for communication among experts in dermatology, sexually transmitted diseases, and leprosy.