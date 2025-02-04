scriptInternational and National Dermatologists to Convene in Jaipur | Latest News | Patrika News
International and National Dermatologists to Convene in Jaipur

Over 600 Indian and 21 international experts will share their experiences at this conference.

JaipurFeb 04, 2025 / 02:07 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaipur: The national dermatology conference, Dermacon 2025, will be held in Jaipur from 7 to 9 February. The event will see the participation of dermatologists from India and abroad. Organised by the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists, the conference will feature over 600 Indian and 21 international experts sharing their experiences.
To be held at the Jaipur Exhibition Convention Centre, Sitapura, the event will attract over 5500 delegates. A day prior to the conference, on 6 February, 12 pre-conference workshops will be conducted, focusing on discussions about new technologies related to dermatological diseases. The three-day scientific programme will include 80 sessions, with detailed discussions on new research and treatments for skin diseases.
Dr. U.S. Agrawal, the organising chairman, stated that this conference will serve as a platform to promote new discoveries and ideas in the field of dermatology. According to Dr. Deepak K. Mathur, the organising secretary, Dermacon 2025 is focused on innovation, collaboration, and knowledge enhancement. Dr. Vijay Paliwal, the treasurer, described it as a unique confluence of knowledge and culture.
In addition to scientific discussions, the conference will also include social and networking events, providing participants with opportunities to make new contacts and exchange ideas. This event will prove to be a significant platform for communication among experts in dermatology, sexually transmitted diseases, and leprosy.

