Junk Food Can Turn Your Brain Into Trash in 4 Days, Study Reveals

Junk food can turn your brain into garbage (or clutter your mind). (Image Source: Gemini AI)
Brain Damage From Junk Food: People nowadays eat anything in a hurry without thinking. Whether it's children or adults, junk food not only affects your body but can also rapidly impact your brain's ability to think and understand. A new study published in Neuron suggests that consuming junk food, such as burgers, fries, pizza, and chips, even for a few days, can damage the hippocampus, the brain's memory centre.
Researchers found that high-fat diets disrupt the delicate balance of brain neurons, leading to brain fog, memory loss, and a noticeable slowdown in thinking ability. Your hippocampus is your brain's memory bank; it helps store facts and experiences. This part of your brain is also highly sensitive to what you eat, how you sleep, and how stressed you are. This means that what you eat directly impacts your brain's memory and information processing capabilities.
Researchers fed mice a high-fat, junk food-like diet for just four days. They were given burgers, fries, and pizza for only four days. They wanted to see the effect on the hippocampus and, specifically, on a group of brain cells called CCK interneurons, which organise memory signals. As a result, the hippocampus was clearly unable to process or retain information. This is not just in mice but is similar in humans.
High-fat foods rapidly alter the chemistry of the hippocampus.
They overstimulate CCK interneurons.
This disrupts the way neurons communicate with each other.
Junk food confuses your brain's internal wiring, making it harder to store and retrieve memories.
Fill your plate with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats (like salmon, avocados, and nuts).
Water also affects attention and memory.
The hippocampus consolidates memories while you sleep.
Exercise increases blood flow to the brain and helps balance neurotransmitters.
Avoid excessive consumption of junk food. Even small amounts can trigger these changes in your memory circuits.
