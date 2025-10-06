Junk Food Can Turn Your Brain Into Trash in 4 Days, Study Reveals

Researchers fed mice a high-fat, junk food-like diet for just four days. They were given burgers, fries, and pizza for only four days. They wanted to see the effect on the hippocampus and, specifically, on a group of brain cells called CCK interneurons, which organise memory signals. As a result, the hippocampus was clearly unable to process or retain information. This is not just in mice but is similar in humans.