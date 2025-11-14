Less Sleep At Night: Metabolism and Weight Can Be Disrupted by Insufficient Sleep

Less Sleep At Night: In our fast-paced modern life, insufficient sleep at night doesn't just increase fatigue; it can disrupt your body's entire balance. When sleep is inadequate, metabolism slows down, leading to frequent hunger and rapid weight gain. Prolonged sleep deprivation can make the body susceptible to stress, hormonal imbalances, and low energy. Therefore, if you're caught in the habit of staying up late, be warned: lack of sleep can silently undermine your health goals.