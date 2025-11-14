Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Health

Less Sleep At Night: Metabolism and Weight Can Be Disrupted by Insufficient Sleep

Less Sleep At Night: A minimum of 7 hours of sleep per night is essential for a healthy body. However, when this sleep consistently drops below 6 hours, changes begin to occur in the body that can gradually escalate into significant problems.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

Healthy sleep habits, Sleep hygiene tips, Less sleep and stress,

Effects of sleeping less than six hours | Photo source – Freepik

Less Sleep At Night: In our fast-paced modern life, insufficient sleep at night doesn't just increase fatigue; it can disrupt your body's entire balance. When sleep is inadequate, metabolism slows down, leading to frequent hunger and rapid weight gain. Prolonged sleep deprivation can make the body susceptible to stress, hormonal imbalances, and low energy. Therefore, if you're caught in the habit of staying up late, be warned: lack of sleep can silently undermine your health goals.

Metabolism, Hunger, and Weight Gain

Lack of sleep slows down metabolism, preventing the body from utilising energy efficiently. Frequent hunger, cravings for sweets, and weight gain are direct consequences of this.

Reduced Sleep Increases Risk of Pre-diabetes

Individuals who consistently sleep only 5–6 hours have been found to have nearly double the risk of pre-diabetes and type-2 diabetes. The BMI of young people with insufficient sleep has also been observed to be higher over time.

Impact on Brain, Memory, and Mood

Chronic sleep deprivation affects the brain's cleaning process, hindering the proper removal of waste products that accumulate in the brain. Gradually, this impacts memory, attention, and cognitive abilities. Irritability, distractibility, and impaired decision-making are common consequences of insufficient sleep.

Effects on Heart and Blood Vessels

Sleep is a crucial time for the heart's repair processes. When sleep is insufficient, stress on the heart and blood vessels increases. People who sleep less are at a higher risk of elevated blood pressure, heart blockages, and increased stress levels.

Immune System and Inflammation

Sleep acts like the body's "repair factory." When you sleep less, the immune system weakens. This can lead to frequent colds, quick fatigue, and increased inflammation in the body.

Hormones, Growth, and Tissue Repair

Insufficient sleep prevents essential hormones like growth hormone and thyroid hormone from being released in adequate amounts. This adversely affects muscles, bones, skin, and the body's healing capacity.

Simple Ways to Improve Sleep

  • Maintain a consistent sleep and wake-up schedule daily.
  • Avoid screens and bright lights for 1 hour before sleeping.
  • Keep the room cool, quiet, and dark.
  • Avoid heavy meals, coffee, tea, or alcohol late at night.

Published on:

14 Nov 2025 12:01 pm

English News / Health / Less Sleep At Night: Metabolism and Weight Can Be Disrupted by Insufficient Sleep

Patrika Site Logo

