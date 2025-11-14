Less Sleep At Night: Metabolism and Weight Can Be Disrupted by Insufficient Sleep

Effects of sleeping less than six hours | Photo source – Freepik
Less Sleep At Night: In our fast-paced modern life, insufficient sleep at night doesn't just increase fatigue; it can disrupt your body's entire balance. When sleep is inadequate, metabolism slows down, leading to frequent hunger and rapid weight gain. Prolonged sleep deprivation can make the body susceptible to stress, hormonal imbalances, and low energy. Therefore, if you're caught in the habit of staying up late, be warned: lack of sleep can silently undermine your health goals.
Lack of sleep slows down metabolism, preventing the body from utilising energy efficiently. Frequent hunger, cravings for sweets, and weight gain are direct consequences of this.
Individuals who consistently sleep only 5–6 hours have been found to have nearly double the risk of pre-diabetes and type-2 diabetes. The BMI of young people with insufficient sleep has also been observed to be higher over time.
Chronic sleep deprivation affects the brain's cleaning process, hindering the proper removal of waste products that accumulate in the brain. Gradually, this impacts memory, attention, and cognitive abilities. Irritability, distractibility, and impaired decision-making are common consequences of insufficient sleep.
Sleep is a crucial time for the heart's repair processes. When sleep is insufficient, stress on the heart and blood vessels increases. People who sleep less are at a higher risk of elevated blood pressure, heart blockages, and increased stress levels.
Sleep acts like the body's "repair factory." When you sleep less, the immune system weakens. This can lead to frequent colds, quick fatigue, and increased inflammation in the body.
Insufficient sleep prevents essential hormones like growth hormone and thyroid hormone from being released in adequate amounts. This adversely affects muscles, bones, skin, and the body's healing capacity.
Big NewsView All
Health
Trending
Lifestyle