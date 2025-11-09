Low BP: Don’t Take Low BP Lightly! Know How It Can Affect Kidneys, Heart, Brain, and Liver, and Why Timely Treatment is Crucial

Blood pressure is the force exerted by blood on the walls of our arteries. Normal blood pressure is approximately 120/80 mmHg. However, for the body's organs to function correctly, Mean Arterial Pressure (MAP) is essential, which should not be less than an average of 60–65 mmHg. If blood pressure drops below this, vital organs like the heart, kidneys, and brain do not receive adequate blood and oxygen. This condition is called hypoperfusion, which is the beginning of organ damage.