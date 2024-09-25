Microplastics Found in Human Brain: Microplastics Found in Brain, How Dangerous is it for Health?

The Impact of Microplastics on Health: A Cause for Concern Although there is no clear conclusion about the health effects of microplastics, some studies suggest that high levels of these particles in the body can increase oxidative stress, which can lead to cell damage and heart diseases.

A recent study published in the National Institutes of Health and currently under peer review has revealed the presence of microplastics in human brain tissue. According to the study, 24 out of 91 brain samples contained microplastics, equivalent to 0.5% of the total plastic weight.

Microplastics in the Brain: A New Danger? Researchers believe that the brain is one of the most polluted organs when it comes to microplastics. They found that the amount of microplastics in brain samples was 30 times higher than in liver and kidney samples. The microplastics found in this study were mainly made of polyethylene, the most widely produced plastic globally, which is commonly used in everyday items like bottle caps and plastic bags.

Should We Be Concerned? Scientists do not yet have a clear answer to this question. With such a large amount of microplastics in the brain, researchers are still trying to understand how this can affect our health.

Lab experiments suggest that microplastics can cause inflammation, cell damage, changes in gene expression, and changes in brain structure. However, experts agree that more research is needed to better understand the health effects of micro and nanoplastics.

What Should We Do in the Future? Given the potential health risks of microplastics, we must reduce our use of plastic and be more vigilant. To prevent plastic pollution and promote a healthy life, we need collective efforts.

Therefore, until more research is conducted, it is better to be cautious. We still have time to protect our environment and our bodies, and we should not waste this opportunity.