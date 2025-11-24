Weekly Momo Consumption May Spike Risk of High BP and Heart Attack by Up to 10 Times

Momo (Image: Freepik)
Momos Side Effects: Momos are now available on every street and in every market. This snack, made with soft dough, spicy filling, and filling enough to satisfy hunger at a low cost, has become a favourite among people in cities. However, if you are eating momos every other day, its effects on your health will start to show gradually. The refined flour used in outside momos, excessive oil, spicy chutney, and the risk of them being prepared in unhygienic conditions can all collectively harm your health.
Momos may appear light, but they are actually hidden calorie bombs. Momos sold outside are made from refined flour, which is quickly digested in the stomach and rapidly increases blood sugar. Frequent spikes in blood sugar cause the body to start accumulating fat. Fried momos absorb so much oil that their calorie count doubles. Due to low fibre content, the stomach doesn't feel full quickly, leading you to eat more. If momos are consumed 3 to 4 times a week, gradual weight gain and a protruding belly are almost certain.
Many street vendors prepare momos without washing their hands. Often, the same cloth is used to clean utensils, hands, and the counter. A study published in the International Journal of Current Microbiology and Applied Sciences indicates that street momos may contain bacteria like E.coli and coliform, the use of contaminated water, and the unhygienic conditions of the open outdoor environment. This can lead to stomach aches, food poisoning, vomiting, diarrhoea, and weakened immunity. The risk increases further during the monsoon or summer seasons.
The red, spicy chutney served with momos is delicious, but it is also detrimental to your health. The chutney contains a high amount of salt and flavour enhancers like MSG. Excessive salt leads to increased blood pressure. Fried momos are often prepared in reused, reheated oil, which can even form trans fats. The long-term impact of this directly affects the heart and blood pressure, potentially increasing the risk of a heart attack tenfold.
Refined flour makes the stomach feel heavy, exacerbating problems like gas, acidity, bloating, and constipation. Moreover, while eating momos fills the stomach, the body does not receive any real nutrition, such as vitamins, protein, or fibre.
You don't need to give up momos entirely; just consume them more wisely. Prepare momos at home using wheat, multigrain, or millet flour. Opt for steamed momos instead of fried ones. Have a mild chutney or homemade chutney. Eat momos only from hygienic places. Choose fillings like vegetables, paneer, tofu, or lean meat.
