Weekly Momo Consumption May Spike Risk of High BP and Heart Attack by Up to 10 Times

Momos Side Effects: Momos are now available on every street and in every market. This snack, made with soft dough, spicy filling, and filling enough to satisfy hunger at a low cost, has become a favourite among people in cities. However, if you are eating momos every other day, its effects on your health will start to show gradually. The refined flour used in outside momos, excessive oil, spicy chutney, and the risk of them being prepared in unhygienic conditions can all collectively harm your health.