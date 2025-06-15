scriptOptimal Water Drinking Times: When and Why Hydration Matters | Latest News | Patrika News
Optimal Water Drinking Times: When and Why Hydration Matters

Drinking water is essential for health, but drinking it at the right time improves digestion and overall well-being. Nutritionist Neha Dua explains that drinking water at certain times provides maximum benefits to the body. Let’s find out when and how you should drink water.

Jun 15, 2025 / 01:05 pm

Patrika Desk

Right Time to Drink Water: Drinking water is crucial for our health, but consuming it at the right time can be even more beneficial for digestion. While you should drink water throughout the day, drinking it at specific times can significantly aid digestion. Let’s learn from Neha Dua, a Jaipur-based nutritionist and dietitian, about the best time to drink water and its benefits (Pani Pine Ke Fayde).

Drinking water 30 minutes before meals is best

Dietitian Neha Dua explains that drinking water approximately 30 minutes before meals helps prepare the digestive system and improves nutrient absorption. Drinking water beforehand prepares the gastrointestinal tract for food by increasing the activity of gastric secretions and enzymes. This process acts as a ‘warm-up’ for the digestive system.

What about drinking water during or immediately after meals?

Drinking small amounts of water with meals is generally fine, but gulping down large quantities immediately after eating might not be ideal. Dietitian Dua explains, “Drinking too much water immediately after meals can dilute stomach acid, which is crucial for breaking down proteins and killing harmful bacteria.”

Benefits of drinking water before meals:

Boosts digestive enzymes: It helps enzymes function properly, leading to better digestion.

Helps control appetite: This can prevent overeating.

Prepares the stomach lining: It prepares the stomach for food.
Can reduce bloating and discomfort: This can alleviate feelings of heaviness or bloating.

Aids in weight loss: Research suggests that individuals who drink approximately 500 millilitres of water 30 minutes before meals lose more weight than those who don’t.

Drinking water first thing in the morning is also beneficial

Drinking water as soon as you wake up is also excellent. The body dehydrates overnight, so morning water rehydrates the body. It maintains metabolism and aids bowel movements. Dr. Roxanne Sukol of the Cleveland Clinic says, “Hydrating the body in the morning provides energy and aids early digestion. It’s a gentle way to wake up your organs.”

If you are drinking water at the wrong time, you may experience these signs:

Bloating or heaviness after meals.
Acidity or heartburn.
Sluggish digestion.
Feeling tired even after drinking water.

Some easy tips for the right time to drink water:

Drink a glass of water 30 minutes before meals to improve digestion.
If needed, drink water in small sips during meals.
Start your morning with 8-10 ounces of water to kickstart your system.

Avoid drinking excessive water immediately after meals.

Not just at mealtimes, but keep drinking water consistently throughout the day.
Drinking water is essential, but the timing matters. Drinking water 30 minutes before meals can significantly improve digestion, reduce bloating, and even aid in weight loss.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.

