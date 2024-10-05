scriptPrevent Back Pain: If You Are Also Troubled by Back Pain, Then Do These Simple Remedies | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Prevent Back Pain: If You Are Also Troubled by Back Pain, Then Do These Simple Remedies

Prevent Back Pain: Back pain is a common problem in today’s lifestyle, which affects many people. A recent study has made it clear that by reducing daily sitting time and exercising regularly, this pain can be prevented from increasing.

JaipurOct 05, 2024 / 12:50 pm

Patrika Desk

Prevent Back Pain: If you are also troubled by back pain then try these simple remedies

Prevent Back Pain: If you are also troubled by back pain then try these simple remedies

Back pain has become a common problem in today’s time, and it is essential to take proper measures and pay attention to prevent it. A new study has made it clear that sitting for long periods can increase the problem of back pain. Instead, increasing physical activity, especially for those who are overweight or have metabolic problems, can provide relief from this pain.
It has been found that sitting for long periods can increase the problem of back pain. This is because sitting for long periods can lead to fat accumulation in the muscles of the back, which can increase the risk of pain.

Common Causes of Back Pain

There are many reasons for back pain. Some of the main reasons are:

Muscle Strain: Muscle strain can cause back pain.

Disk Damage: Damage to the disk or injury can be a major reason for back pain.
Health Issues: Certain health issues, such as scoliosis and osteoporosis, can also lead to back pain.

Study Conclusion: Reduce Sitting Time

According to a doctorate researcher and physiotherapist, Joa Norha, from the University of Turku in Finland, “Those who are concerned about their back health should avoid sitting for long periods during work or free time.” The study found that reducing physical activity and sitting for long periods can lead to fat accumulation in the back muscles, increasing the risk of pain.

The Relationship Between Weight and Metabolic Syndrome

The study included 64 adults who were overweight or had metabolic syndrome. During the study, participants reduced their daily sitting time by an average of 40 minutes. Although the study did not find a clear relationship between “fat accumulation in back muscles or glucose metabolism,” it was found that obesity and metabolic syndrome increase the risk of back pain and heart disease.

The Role of Physical Activity

Researcher Joa Norha also said that simply standing is not enough to prevent back pain. Instead, regular walking and intense exercise can be more beneficial. “It’s more important to change your posture than to find the right posture,” Norha said. Changing postures frequently is essential for maintaining physical flexibility.

Increasing Cases of Back Pain

According to a recent analysis published in the Lancet Rheumatology journal, by 2050, more than 800 million people will be suffering from lower back pain, which is a 36% increase from 2020. The study also found that there has been a rapid increase in cases of back pain since 2017, which reached around 619 million cases in 2020.
To prevent back pain, it is essential to control our sitting time and promote physical activity. Regular exercise and movement not only reduce back pain but also prevent future health problems.

News / Health / Prevent Back Pain: If You Are Also Troubled by Back Pain, Then Do These Simple Remedies

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Haryana Elections: Voting underway on all 90 seats today, fate of 1031 candidates to be sealed in EVM

National News

Haryana Elections: Voting underway on all 90 seats today, fate of 1031 candidates to be sealed in EVM

in 4 hours

Israel will attack Iran’s nuclear sites! Trump gives ‘order’

world

Israel will attack Iran’s nuclear sites! Trump gives ‘order’

in 4 hours

4 days Israel killed 250 Hezbollah terrorists, army makes big claim

world

4 days Israel killed 250 Hezbollah terrorists, army makes big claim

in 4 hours

Encounter: Two Terrorists Trying to Infiltrate Killed, Search Operation Underway in Kupwara

National News

Encounter: Two Terrorists Trying to Infiltrate Killed, Search Operation Underway in Kupwara

in 5 hours

Latest Health

Prevent Back Pain: If You Are Also Troubled by Back Pain, Then Do These Simple Remedies

Health

Prevent Back Pain: If You Are Also Troubled by Back Pain, Then Do These Simple Remedies

in 5 hours

The amount of fluoride and nitrate in groundwater is high

News Bulletin

The amount of fluoride and nitrate in groundwater is high

1 week ago

Caffeine side effects: Can Caffeine Ruin Your Sleep Quality?

Health

Caffeine side effects: Can Caffeine Ruin Your Sleep Quality?

1 week ago

This fruit keeps you away from many diseases including cancer, its benefits will leave you amazed

Diet Fitness

This fruit keeps you away from many diseases including cancer, its benefits will leave you amazed

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.