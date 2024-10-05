Prevent Back Pain: If You Are Also Troubled by Back Pain, Then Do These Simple Remedies

It has been found that sitting for long periods can increase the problem of back pain. This is because sitting for long periods can lead to fat accumulation in the muscles of the back, which can increase the risk of pain.

Common Causes of Back Pain There are many reasons for back pain. Some of the main reasons are: Muscle Strain: Muscle strain can cause back pain. Disk Damage: Damage to the disk or injury can be a major reason for back pain.

Health Issues: Certain health issues, such as scoliosis and osteoporosis, can also lead to back pain. Study Conclusion: Reduce Sitting Time According to a doctorate researcher and physiotherapist, Joa Norha, from the University of Turku in Finland, “Those who are concerned about their back health should avoid sitting for long periods during work or free time.” The study found that reducing physical activity and sitting for long periods can lead to fat accumulation in the back muscles, increasing the risk of pain.

The Relationship Between Weight and Metabolic Syndrome The study included 64 adults who were overweight or had metabolic syndrome. During the study, participants reduced their daily sitting time by an average of 40 minutes. Although the study did not find a clear relationship between “fat accumulation in back muscles or glucose metabolism,” it was found that obesity and metabolic syndrome increase the risk of back pain and heart disease.

The Role of Physical Activity Researcher Joa Norha also said that simply standing is not enough to prevent back pain. Instead, regular walking and intense exercise can be more beneficial. “It’s more important to change your posture than to find the right posture,” Norha said. Changing postures frequently is essential for maintaining physical flexibility.

Increasing Cases of Back Pain According to a recent analysis published in the Lancet Rheumatology journal, by 2050, more than 800 million people will be suffering from lower back pain, which is a 36% increase from 2020. The study also found that there has been a rapid increase in cases of back pain since 2017, which reached around 619 million cases in 2020.

To prevent back pain, it is essential to control our sitting time and promote physical activity. Regular exercise and movement not only reduce back pain but also prevent future health problems.