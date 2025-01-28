Revised Obesity Parameters: Beyond BMI

However, BMI is criticised because it only considers weight and height, but it doesn’t indicate how much and where fat is stored in the body. Many times, athletes and individuals with significant muscle mass may fall into the obesity category according to BMI (Obesity and BMI parameters have now changed; find out if you are obese), even though they don’t actually have excessive body fat. Conversely, some individuals with a normal BMI may have a higher than desirable amount of body fat.

New Definition: Obesity will be determined not just by BMI, but by body fat Recently, a report published in ‘The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology’ journal by a committee of 58 international experts proposed a new definition of obesity.

BMI will only be an initial screening tool The determination of obesity (Obesity and BMI) will no longer be solely based on BMI, but will also consider waist circumference, waist-to-hip ratio, and the actual amount of body fat.

Two new categories of obesity Obesity and BMI: Obesity parameters have now changed; find out if you are obese Clinical Obesity: When obesity begins to affect a person's health, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, joint pain, etc. Such individuals will require medical treatment.

Pre-clinical Obesity: Individuals who are overweight but have not yet experienced negative health impacts. Lifestyle changes and precautions will primarily be advised for them. Advantages and challenges of the new approach The biggest advantage of this new definition is that people will not form misconceptions based solely on BMI. This will allow obesity to be viewed as a serious illness, and the associated health risks can be better understood.

However, some clinicians may object to the “pre-clinical obesity” category because they believe it is better to treat a disease before symptoms appear. Furthermore, if insurance companies adopt this new definition, they may impose more stringent conditions for obesity-control treatments.

What should people ask their doctor? If you are concerned about your health, request your doctor to check the actual body fat percentage instead of relying solely on BMI. Waist circumference is a crucial indicator, as fat accumulated around the abdomen can be a major cause of diabetes and heart disease.

BMI is a simple but limited measure. The new definition of obesity advocates for a more comprehensive approach, allowing individuals to better understand and manage their health. If this change is widely adopted, it could positively impact the treatment of and attitudes towards obesity.

