Detecting Irregular Heart Rhythms will be helped by this Advanced Heart Monitor

Irregular Heart Rhythms: American researchers have introduced a new wearable, long-term heart monitor on Monday, which is capable of identifying more cases of irregular heart rhythms – known as Atrial fibrillation – compared to standard care.

JaipurSep 25, 2024 / 10:34 pm

Patrika Desk

New Wearable Heart Monitor to Detect Irregular Heart Rhythms

New Wearable Heart Monitor to Detect Irregular Heart Rhythms

American researchers introduced a new wearable, long-term heart monitor on Monday, which is capable of identifying more cases of irregular heart rhythms – known as Atrial fibrillation – compared to standard care.

This advanced heart monitor can identify more cases of irregular heart rhythms, which are linked to the risk of stroke and heart failure.

New Era of Heart Monitoring: Instantly Detect Irregular Heart Rhythms

However, the team at Duke Clinical Research Institute, North Carolina, America, said that heart monitors did not reduce hospitalizations due to stroke. “Atrial fibrillation often goes undiagnosed and can increase the risk of ischemic stroke, which can be largely reversed with oral anticoagulants,” said lead author Renato Lopes, professor of medicine at the institution.

Emphasis on Regular Check-ups

“We still need conclusive evidence that systematic screening for Atrial fibrillation through wearable devices can reduce the risk of stroke with oral anticoagulants after treatment,” Lopes said.

Key Points of the Study

The study, published in the American College of Cardiology’s journal, included approximately 12,000 patients in America who were at least 70 years old and had no history of Atrial fibrillation. Almost half of the patients were randomly selected to receive continuous monitoring devices for 14 days, while the rest received standard care.

Review of the Results

After a 15-month follow-up, the study found that the number of Atrial fibrillation cases increased by 52% among those who wore the devices, while no such increase was seen in standard care cases. Although there was no increase in hospitalization rates due to bleeding, there was no significant reduction in hospitalization rates for stroke.

The Role of Wearable Heart Monitors

Heart rate monitors are devices that have built-in sensors that continuously measure heart rate or pulse rate. These devices are also available in smartwatches and help track heart rate during exercise, monitor heart rate for stress, and alert in case of any irregularity. However, they cannot replace medical devices that are much more accurate.
Such monitors can be used to detect more cases of irregular heart rhythms, but more research is needed to reduce stroke cases.

