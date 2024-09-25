Detecting Irregular Heart Rhythms will be helped by this Advanced Heart Monitor

New Era of Heart Monitoring: Instantly Detect Irregular Heart Rhythms However, the team at Duke Clinical Research Institute, North Carolina, America, said that heart monitors did not reduce hospitalizations due to stroke. “Atrial fibrillation often goes undiagnosed and can increase the risk of ischemic stroke, which can be largely reversed with oral anticoagulants,” said lead author Renato Lopes, professor of medicine at the institution.

Emphasis on Regular Check-ups “We still need conclusive evidence that systematic screening for Atrial fibrillation through wearable devices can reduce the risk of stroke with oral anticoagulants after treatment,” Lopes said. Key Points of the Study The study, published in the American College of Cardiology’s journal, included approximately 12,000 patients in America who were at least 70 years old and had no history of Atrial fibrillation. Almost half of the patients were randomly selected to receive continuous monitoring devices for 14 days, while the rest received standard care.

Review of the Results After a 15-month follow-up, the study found that the number of Atrial fibrillation cases increased by 52% among those who wore the devices, while no such increase was seen in standard care cases. Although there was no increase in hospitalization rates due to bleeding, there was no significant reduction in hospitalization rates for stroke.

The Role of Wearable Heart Monitors Heart rate monitors are devices that have built-in sensors that continuously measure heart rate or pulse rate. These devices are also available in smartwatches and help track heart rate during exercise, monitor heart rate for stress, and alert in case of any irregularity. However, they cannot replace medical devices that are much more accurate.

Such monitors can be used to detect more cases of irregular heart rhythms, but more research is needed to reduce stroke cases.