Thyroid Diet: Managing Thyroid Through Diet

Thyroid Diet Chart: If you are also struggling with fatigue, hair loss, or weight gain due to thyroid, then gradually include the 5 things mentioned above in your daily diet. These are home and natural remedies that can provide relief without any side effects.
In today’s fast-paced life, thyroid problems are rapidly increasing, particularly among women. The thyroid gland controls the body’s metabolism and hormone balance. When this balance is disrupted, problems like fatigue, obesity, mood swings, irregular periods, and hair loss can occur. Along with medication, the right diet is crucial. Here are five things you can include in your daily diet to help manage thyroid problems.
Foods to Control Thyroid
1. Coconut Water
In thyroid problems, the body gets tired quickly and experiences a lack of energy. Coconut water helps overcome this deficiency. It contains potassium, magnesium, and minerals that keep the body hydrated and relieve fatigue. Drinking a glass of coconut water every morning is beneficial for thyroid patients.
2. Moringa
Moringa (Moringa oleifera) leaves are very beneficial for thyroid patients. They contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help balance hormones. You can take moringa powder with warm water in the morning or make a vegetable dish with it.
3. Dried Coconut
Dried coconut (kopra) is very beneficial for thyroid. It contains healthy fats and fibre that keep the metabolism active. You can grate it and add it to vegetables or eat it as a snack. This provides energy to the body and reduces the effects of thyroid.
4. Indian Gooseberry (Amla)
Amla (Emblica officinalis) is rich in Vitamin C and is very beneficial for thyroid patients. It strengthens the immune system and helps in the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. You can drink amla juice or eat raw amla. Amla powder can also be taken mixed with warm water.
5. Coriander Seeds
Coriander seeds help balance thyroid hormones. The easiest way is to soak 1 teaspoon of coriander seeds in water overnight and drink the strained water in the morning. This gradually improves hormone levels and reduces thyroid symptoms.