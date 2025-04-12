Thyroid Diet: Managing Thyroid Through Diet

Foods to Control Thyroid 1. Coconut Water Coconut Water In thyroid problems, the body gets tired quickly and experiences a lack of energy. Coconut water helps overcome this deficiency. It contains potassium, magnesium, and minerals that keep the body hydrated and relieve fatigue. Drinking a glass of coconut water every morning is beneficial for thyroid patients. In thyroid problems, the body gets tired quickly and experiences a lack of energy. Coconut water helps overcome this deficiency. It contains potassium, magnesium, and minerals that keep the body hydrated and relieve fatigue. Drinking a glass of coconut water every morning is beneficial for thyroid patients.

2. Moringa Moringa (Moringa oleifera) leaves are very beneficial for thyroid patients. They contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help balance hormones. You can take moringa powder with warm water in the morning or make a vegetable dish with it.

3. Dried Coconut Dried coconut (kopra) is very beneficial for thyroid. It contains healthy fats and fibre that keep the metabolism active. You can grate it and add it to vegetables or eat it as a snack. This provides energy to the body and reduces the effects of thyroid.

4. Indian Gooseberry (Amla) Amla (Emblica officinalis) is rich in Vitamin C and is very beneficial for thyroid patients. It strengthens the immune system and helps in the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. You can drink amla juice or eat raw amla. Amla powder can also be taken mixed with warm water.