Understanding the Difference Between Heart Attack and Cardiac Arrest

Reports from leading hospitals and experts across the country indicate that young people under 40 are increasingly falling victim to Heart attacks and life-threatening conditions like arrhythmia. Stress, an unbalanced lifestyle, poor diet, and increasing mental fatigue are contributing factors. Therefore, it is crucial to be aware and understand the difference between a heart attack and cardiac arrest.

Heart Attack vs Cardiac Arrest: What’s the Real Difference? A heart attack, or myocardial infarction, occurs when the blood supply to the heart is interrupted. This is usually caused by a blockage in the coronary artery, causing heart cells to die and resulting in severe chest pain. Cardiac arrest, on the other hand, is a sudden condition where the heart’s electrical system malfunctions, causing the heart to stop beating. This affects the brain and other organs, causing the individual to collapse.

Increasing Incidence of Heart Attacks in Young People Between 2020 and 2023, 50% of heart attack patients were under 40 years of age. This is extremely worrying. A decade ago, heart attacks were associated with individuals aged 50-60, but now even those in their 30s are affected. Stress, alcohol, smoking, and poor diet are major contributing factors. Sudden cardiac arrest can have several causes, including coronary artery disease, ventricular fibrillation (arrhythmia), cardiomyopathy, or valve problems.

Cases Doubled Post-Pandemic, Emergency Situations Increased by 60% There has been a significant surge in heart disease following COVID-19. Analysis of 762 patients showed that cases of heart attacks and cardiac arrests nearly doubled post-pandemic. Heart attacks, previously occurring after the age of 50, are now proving fatal even in the 30s. However, not every sudden death is a heart attack (Heart Attack) – many are caused by arrhythmia.

Arrhythmia: A threat to young athletes and gym-goers We have observed young people collapsing suddenly during gym workouts, dance, or sporting events. These are not heart attacks but are caused by arrhythmia. This irregular heartbeat can lead to cardiac arrest, and its symptoms appear very rapidly.

Lifestyle Changes as the Root Cause Experts believe that while a genetic predisposition to heart disease has always existed in the Indian subcontinent, recent lifestyle changes have exacerbated the problem. Smoking is increasingly prevalent even among school children. Excessive processed food, lack of sleep, stress, and lack of exercise are increasing the risk.

Work-Life Imbalance Becoming Deadly Professionals working 12 hours or more a day have a significantly higher risk of heart disease. Excessive stress and burnout are having a major impact on the health of young people.

The Lingering Impact of COVID-19 According to research published in ‘Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology’, COVID-infected individuals were found to have a two to four times higher risk of heart attack and stroke compared to the general population. This proves that heart health has become even more sensitive post-pandemic.

The Role of Alcohol and Unhealthy Diet Alcohol can cause irregular heartbeats and fat deposits in the arteries, increasing the risk of cardiac arrest. Fried and processed foods are poison for the heart. Junk food and sweets damage the heart by increasing blood pressure and cholesterol.