WHO Issues Health Alert on Three Indian Cough Syrups Linked to Child Deaths

Following the deaths of more than two dozen children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the WHO has issued a health alert regarding three cough syrups. Let's find out which are the three cough syrups that are proving fatal for children.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 14, 2025

WHO Issues Health Alert (Image: Patrika)

WHO Alert on 3 Cough Syrups: Following the deaths of over two dozen children in India's Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh states linked to cough syrups, continuous action is being taken against pharmaceutical companies. In the meantime, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an alert regarding three Indian cough syrups. This is a strict action that will have an immediate impact on pharmaceutical companies.

According to information received on Tuesday, WHO has issued a health alert concerning three cough syrups. The amount of diethylene glycol (DEG) found in these syrups exceeded the estimated limit.

Were these dangerous cough syrups also sent to other countries?

This alert from the WHO came after it sought information from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) regarding whether these cough syrups were exported to other countries. The Indian government informed the WHO that these syrups were not manufactured for export and there was no evidence of their illegal export.

The WHO clearly stated, "On October 8, the CDSCO reported to the WHO that diethylene glycol was found in at least three cough medicines in India."

Toxic Cough Syrup Name

WHO has issued a warning regarding three contaminated cough syrups manufactured in India. The most serious case involves Coldrif Syrup from Tamil Nadu's Sresen Pharmaceutical company, in which 48.6 percent diethylene glycol (DEG) was found.

The other two dangerous cough syrups include Respifresh Syrup from Gujarat's Rednex Pharmaceutical, in which 1.3 percent DEG was found, and ReLife Syrup from Shape Pharma, which contained 0.6 percent DEG.

It is noteworthy that the CDSCO has confirmed that the concerned states have immediately halted production by these companies and suspended their product licenses. Furthermore, the process of recalling the dangerous cough syrups from the market has also been initiated.

Why are these cough syrups dangerous?

It is important to understand why these cough syrups are dangerous. The amount of diethylene glycol (DEG) found in these syrups was several times higher than the estimated quantity. Due to this, it is believed that children died, leading to action against these three cough syrups.

What do experts say about the cough syrups?

In a conversation with Patrika, Dr. Himanshu Gupta and Dr. Jyoti Patodiya stated that cough syrups containing diethylene glycol (DEG) are not considered safe for children. We never advise consuming such syrups. The WHO has appealed to the public not to use these syrups and to contact a doctor immediately if any related symptoms appear.

Published on:

14 Oct 2025 02:23 pm

