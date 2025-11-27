Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Health

Why Sinus Issues Worsen in Winter: Five Preventive Tips from a Homeopathic Doctor

Sinus Issues in Winter: Sinuses are small, hollow spaces within the bones of the face and head. These air-filled cavities are connected to the nasal passages. When these hollow spaces become inflamed, it develops into sinusitis infection. Learn 5 ways to prevent it from a Homeopathic doctor.

Nov 27, 2025

Sinus Problem (Image: Freepik)

Sinus Issues in Winter: Sinusitis is a common problem, but it can be very troublesome. Therefore, it is essential to recognise its symptoms in time. If symptoms like headache, eye pain, nasal congestion or thick nasal discharge, and frequent sneezing appear, consult a doctor immediately. So, let's learn from a homeopathic doctor why the risk of sinusitis increases in winter and what 5 habits can be adopted to prevent it.

Why Sinusitis Increases in Winter

Homeopathic doctor Manoj Jangid explained that changes in weather greatly affect sinusitis. This time is very difficult for patients with respiratory and allergy issues. Sinusitis problems increase in the cold season due to several reasons. In winter, cold and dry winds blow, which dry out the sinus passages, increasing irritation and inflammation.

The body's immunity also decreases in winter, making our bodies more susceptible to viruses and bacteria. Most sinusitis starts after a cold or flu. To protect ourselves from the cold, we keep windows closed at home and in the office. This increases the accumulation of dust particles and mould, which further aggravates allergies and sinus inflammation. Additionally, nowadays, the trend of consuming cold drinks and ice cream in winter has increased. This leads to more mucus formation in the sinus passages, worsening congestion and inflammation.

5 Ways to Prevent Sinusitis

Drink Lukewarm Beverages and Take Steam

Avoid drinking cold beverages. Instead, drink lukewarm water and hot drinks. These help in thinning the mucus. If you are sneezing frequently or experiencing discharge, take steam regularly. Taking steam is the easiest and most effective way to open up sinus passages and reduce inflammation.

Clean Your Nose Regularly

Wash your nose regularly with saline water using a neti pot or Jala Neti. Do not follow this without proper knowledge. It is very helpful in reducing sinus inflammation and clearing mucus.

Keep Your Body Warm

In cold weather, avoid direct exposure to cold winds. Especially wear a cap and scarf on your head. Avoid moving from a warm place to a cold environment suddenly, as sudden changes in temperature can irritate the sinuses.

Eat a Healthy and Balanced Diet

Reduce the consumption of processed, oily, and heavy foods in your diet. A healthy lifestyle strengthens immunity. In case of severe or chronic sinusitis, follow dietary advice as prescribed by a doctor. A balanced diet can prove helpful in providing relief from symptoms.

Avoid Its Allergens

Keep your surroundings clean. Avoid dust, pollen, and mould, as they trigger allergies. Control the humidity level in your home and ensure proper ventilation. Avoid smoking and stay away from people who smoke.

27 Nov 2025 03:14 pm

English News / Health / Why Sinus Issues Worsen in Winter: Five Preventive Tips from a Homeopathic Doctor

