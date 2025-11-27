Why Sinus Issues Worsen in Winter: Five Preventive Tips from a Homeopathic Doctor

The body's immunity also decreases in winter, making our bodies more susceptible to viruses and bacteria. Most sinusitis starts after a cold or flu. To protect ourselves from the cold, we keep windows closed at home and in the office. This increases the accumulation of dust particles and mould, which further aggravates allergies and sinus inflammation. Additionally, nowadays, the trend of consuming cold drinks and ice cream in winter has increased. This leads to more mucus formation in the sinus passages, worsening congestion and inflammation.