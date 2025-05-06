World Asthma Day: Things to Avoid to Prevent Worsening Symptoms

Symptoms of asthma Frequent infections

Feelings of anxiety or restlessness

Easy fatigue

Chest pain or heaviness

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Persistent cough, especially at night or in the morning

Chest tightness or pressure Asthma patients should keep distance from these things Dust & Smoke Dust, smoke, and pollution can be extremely dangerous for asthma patients. These can trigger allergies and worsen airway inflammation. Dust, smoke, and pollution can be extremely dangerous for asthma patients. These can trigger allergies and worsen airway inflammation.

Sudden Weather Change Sudden changes in weather, such as cold winds or intense heat, can exacerbate asthma attacks. Therefore, one should dress appropriately for the temperature. Strong Odors Things like perfume, incense sticks, deodorants, and paint fumes can irritate the airways.

Pet Dander Pet hair, feathers, or shed skin can cause allergies, worsening asthma problems. Smoking and Passive Smoking Cigarette smoke is very dangerous for asthma. Even exposure to secondhand smoke affects patients. Mold & Dampness The presence of dampness or mold on walls at home can also trigger asthma.