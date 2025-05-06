World Asthma Day: Things to Avoid to Prevent Worsening Symptoms

Symptoms of asthma
- Frequent infections
- Feelings of anxiety or restlessness
- Easy fatigue
- Chest pain or heaviness
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Persistent cough, especially at night or in the morning
- Chest tightness or pressure
Asthma patients should keep distance from these things
Dust & Smoke
Dust, smoke, and pollution can be extremely dangerous for asthma patients. These can trigger allergies and worsen airway inflammation.
Sudden Weather Change Sudden changes in weather, such as cold winds or intense heat, can exacerbate asthma attacks. Therefore, one should dress appropriately for the temperature.
Strong Odors Things like perfume, incense sticks, deodorants, and paint fumes can irritate the airways.
Pet Dander Pet hair, feathers, or shed skin can cause allergies, worsening asthma problems.
Smoking and Passive Smoking Cigarette smoke is very dangerous for asthma. Even exposure to secondhand smoke affects patients.
Mold & Dampness The presence of dampness or mold on walls at home can also trigger asthma.
Fried and Processed Foods
These can increase inflammation in the body and weaken the immune system, affecting asthma.
Know some precautions
Disclaimer:
- Regularly use inhalers and medications prescribed by your doctor.
- Engage in regular exercise, but as advised by your doctor.
- Undergo allergy tests to identify substances that are harmful to you.
- Asthma cannot be completely cured, but it can be controlled with a healthy lifestyle, diet, and doctor’s advice. World Asthma Day reminds us that awareness and caution are the best prevention.
The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical specialty.