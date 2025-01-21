5 Kitchen Herbs for Thyroid Control: Ayurveda's Natural Remedy

Thyroid Control Naturally: Thyroid disorders are usually caused by either overproduction or underproduction of hormones. Standard treatment involves medication to correct hormonal imbalances. However, many are interested in learning whether alternative therapies, such as Ayurveda, can help manage thyroid disorders. Ayurvedic medicine can be used in conjunction with standard treatment to manage thyroid disorders, but it should not be adopted as the primary treatment alone.

Thyroid Control Naturally: Thyroxine hormone is essential for the production of all hormones in the body. Thyroxine (T4) and Triiodothyronine (T3) are commonly known as thyroid hormones. Calcitonin is essential for controlling calcium levels. Therefore, an excess or deficiency of thyroid hormones in the body can make a person ill.

Five Natural Herbs That Can Help Control Thyroid Hormones Water Hyacinth or Sevar Water hyacinth or Sevar acts like medication for thyroid problems. This readily available water hyacinth is rich in iodine and its consumption can greatly benefit patients with hypothyroidism.

Drumstick Fruit and Leaves Thyroid Control Naturally Ayurveda 5 magical things in the kitchen to control thyroid Incorporate drumstick fruit or leaves into your diet in any form. They are packed with nutrients and help increase thyroxine hormone. They are also helpful in increasing insulin for people with diabetes. Its selenium-rich leaves and pods are a treasure trove of Ayurvedic herbs. Incorporate drumstick fruit or leaves into your diet in any form. They are packed with nutrients and help increase thyroxine hormone. They are also helpful in increasing insulin for people with diabetes. Its selenium-rich leaves and pods are a treasure trove of Ayurvedic herbs.

Ginger Consumption Ginger, a kitchen staple, also works like thyroid medication. Rich in potassium and magnesium, ginger reduces inflammation, corrects hormones, and acts as a mood booster. Make it a habit to consume ginger daily in any form.

Coriander Water Thyroid Control Naturally Ayurveda 5 magical things in the kitchen to control thyroid Coriander water has been used for those with thyroid gland problems. It is a prominent treatment in Ayurvedic medicine. Coriander is high in antioxidants and vitamins, which can help heal the thyroid and regulate thyroid hormone production. Coriander water has been used for those with thyroid gland problems. It is a prominent treatment in Ayurvedic medicine. Coriander is high in antioxidants and vitamins, which can help heal the thyroid and regulate thyroid hormone production.

Cumin Water Cumin has many medicinal properties. It not only enhances the taste of food but also aids in the treatment of serious conditions like thyroid. Thyroid patients should chew cumin and drink water to find relief.

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) In Ayurveda, Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is a prominent herb that helps manage stress. It grows naturally in India and North Africa. Some small studies have shown that it may help treat hypothyroidism by reducing stress hormones, but more research is needed on its effectiveness.

In a double-blind, placebo-controlled study, 50 people with mild hypothyroidism were given 600 mg of ashwagandha root daily for 8 weeks. At the end of the study, an improvement in thyroid hormone levels was observed in participants taking ashwagandha.

However, researchers say more studies are needed due to limited data. Thyroid Control Naturally: Ayurvedic medicine can help manage thyroid disorders when used with standard treatment. However, it is not a substitute for standard treatment, as limited research is available on its effectiveness. It is better to use it as a complementary therapy.

It is essential to consult your doctor before using Ayurvedic herbs, as they may interact with other medications. Do not discontinue standard treatment and continue treatment as advised by your doctor. Disclaimer: This content and the advice given herein provide general information only. It does not replace qualified medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. patrika.com does not take any responsibility for this information.