Today’s Horoscope, 26 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Find out how the day will be for all zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces, in terms of career, finances, health, and family life.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: AI)

Today's Horoscope, 26 August 2025: Today brings new possibilities and challenges for all zodiac signs. While some will find new opportunities in work and business, others will need to exercise caution regarding health and family life. The stars indicate that patience, restraint, and a positive attitude will be the key to success. Let's see how today will be for you.

Aries

You will establish relationships with unfamiliar people today. People will be amazed by the changes in your lifestyle. New sources of income will emerge, although there may be fear about the future. Outstanding dues will be recovered, and there is a possibility of new contracts in business.

Taurus

With your wisdom, you will complete pending tasks. There are prospects for gaining fame and respect. Business operations will improve, and new plans will be made. Investing will be auspicious. However, bad company can lead to losses, so be cautious.

Gemini

Long-pending tasks will be completed. Maintain humility in your behaviour. There will be concern for your father. Travel will be successful, and interest in social work will increase. You will get relief from any governmental obstacles, but avoid disputes.

Cancer

Your eloquence will impress everyone at the workplace. There will be continued concern for your spouse. There may be losses in investments. The words of someone close to you may hurt your feelings; maintain patience and peace in such a situation.

Leo

It is better to improve your habits than to be humiliated. Profit is possible in business. Exercise caution in love relationships; otherwise, the situation may worsen. You will receive government support.

Virgo

Your efforts will be successful in business. Enthusiasm will increase, and you will gain comforts. Enemies will be defeated, but physical pain may persist. Travel will be pleasant, and the financial situation will remain normal.

Libra

Overthinking about someone will not be right. Work may get spoiled due to haste. There may be some health concerns. You will receive good news, and self-esteem will increase. Avoid theft or fraud. Investment will be profitable.

Scorpio

Control your anger; otherwise, ongoing work may be spoiled. You may have to face governmental displeasure. There will be an atmosphere of ill health and fear. Travel will be beneficial, and relationships with parents will be sweet.

Sagittarius

You will find opportunities for advancement in business. Take everyone along. Financial crises and sudden large expenses may arise. There may also be a situation of taking a loan. Avoid losses and stay away from bad company.

Capricorn

Your mind will be happy with your child's work. You will find happiness in domestic life. Outstanding dues will be recovered, and travel will be successful. You will have to work harder, but there are prospects for growth in career and livelihood.

Aquarius

Business done in partnership will yield profit. There will be an inflow of money. There is a possibility of buying a new house or shop. Interest in religion and spirituality will increase. You will receive good news, and travels will be successful.

Pisces

Expenditure on comforts will increase. There will be concern for your wife's health. Avoid being stubborn; you will benefit from listening to your family members. Time will be spent on cleaning the house. Do not spoil the home atmosphere unnecessarily.

Published on:

26 Aug 2025 10:26 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Horoscope / Today’s Horoscope, 26 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs
