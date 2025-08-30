Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Today’s Horoscope, 30 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Let's explore the fortunes of all 12 zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 30, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today's Horoscope, 30 August 2025: Planetary positions affect our lives daily, impacting career, business, health, and family life. Saturday, 30 August 2025, brings financial gains for some zodiac signs, while others need to exercise caution in relationships. Let's explore the fortunes of all 12 zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces.

Aries

You will be busy with household chores. You will strive to expand your network. Today's financial investments will be profitable, and financial matters will be resolved. You will find an opportunity to connect with spirituality in search of mental peace.

Taurus

Observing others' lifestyles will inspire you to change your own habits. The business situation will be promising. Understand your partner's feelings and give them time. Charity will bring mental satisfaction. New business ventures will prove beneficial.

Gemini

Change your work methods. You may incur heavy expenses on home décor. Avoid taking loans today. New projects will commence in business. A family celebration may be planned.

Cancer

The day will be favourable. While you are always ready to help others, you may encounter some disappointing behaviour today. There will be profit in business. Your reputation and prestige will increase. You will achieve success in government matters, and your livelihood will improve.

Leo

Your intelligence and foresight will lead to business profits. You will receive support from friends. New beneficial relationships will form in politics. Your work will progress as planned.

Virgo

Anger will be high today. There will be a festive atmosphere at home. Neglecting business could lead to losses; take precautions. You will be busy with personal life. Do not unnecessarily doubt your loved ones.

Libra

There will be concerns about your career. Do not rush into new ventures. You will diligently fulfil family responsibilities. Your mood will be soured by the inactivity of your colleagues at work.

Scorpio

You will be busy and cheerful today. You are always ready to help others. However, unnecessary expenses will increase. You will hide your sorrows, yet it is a day for good news.

Sagittarius

You tend to believe others easily. Financial prospects are strong today. Social work will enhance your reputation and influence. A new project will be discussed at the workplace.

Capricorn

You will attract people with your words. You will spend quality time with loved ones. Arguments and disputes may cause mental distress. You will be disappointed by your children's behaviour.

Aquarius

There will be an increase in family happiness and wealth. Exercise restraint in your speech. You will be active in community service. There are prospects for promotion at work.

Pisces

You will have to make tough decisions in your personal life. Family happiness and wealth will increase. You need to control your speech. You will enthusiastically participate in community activities. There are prospects for career advancement.

Published on:

30 Aug 2025 10:44 am

