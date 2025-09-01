Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Horoscope

Today’s Horoscope, 1 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Find out how today will be for those born under the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read about career, business, health, and relationships.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 01, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today's Horoscope, 1 September 2025: Today brings new hopes and opportunities for many zodiac signs. Some may achieve success in business and career, while others need to control expenses. Maintaining balance in family and relationships will also be crucial. Let's see how your day will be.

Today's Aries Horoscope

Don't trust hearsay. The time is auspicious for business expansion. Dedicate your full energy to work. Be cautious in monetary transactions. Expenses will remain high.

Today's Taurus Horoscope

A sudden large expense may arise. The person you trust may deceive you. There are indications of buying new equipment. There is a possibility of changing houses.

Today's Gemini Horoscope

Lack of harmony in the family will weaken the atmosphere. You will feel a decline in health and energy. The time is auspicious for those associated with the medical field.

Today's Cancer Horoscope

The time is good for those involved in politics. Social contacts will increase. The financial situation will remain normal. There will be peace and happiness in the family. Delay in the child's marriage will cause mental distress.

Today's Leo Horoscope

You will attract people with your skills. Religious faith will increase, and you will spend time with your parents. You will receive the support of your spouse. Spiritual progress and the acquisition of new clothes and jewellery are possible.

Today's Virgo Horoscope

Today will be full of achievements. The family atmosphere will be favourable. New contracts will be received in business. Plans for auspicious events will be made.

Today's Libra Horoscope

Laziness will cause delays in important tasks. You will not receive full support from your siblings. You will participate in social events. Stomach problems are possible.

Today's Scorpio Horoscope

Your foolishness may lead to disagreements with your spouse. Improve your behaviour in time. Financial arrangements will be made to meet the needs of the child. There is a possibility of a large expense.

Today's Sagittarius Horoscope

Avoid making emotional decisions. Important decisions will have to be made in love affairs. You will receive responsibility in a social organisation. You may be worried about your child's mistakes.

Today's Capricorn Horoscope

People will be impressed by your behaviour. Your reputation will increase. The financial situation will improve. Reconciliation with siblings will occur, and relationships will be normal.

Today's Aquarius Horoscope

Your family members may be unhappy with your behaviour. Do not interfere in others' matters, otherwise, the problem may increase. There are indications of travelling with friends. Interest in studies will increase.

Today's Pisces Horoscope

Keep important documents safe on time. You will need the help of a prominent person in legal matters. Government obstacles will be removed. There are indications of business expansion.

Updated on:

01 Sept 2025 10:31 am

Published on:

01 Sept 2025 10:30 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Horoscope / Today’s Horoscope, 1 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs
