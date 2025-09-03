Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Horoscope

Today’s Horoscope, 3 September 2025 for All 12 Zodiac Signs

Find out how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces. Learn about the influence of the stars on your career, love life, family, and health.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 03, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today's Horoscope, 3 September 2025: Today will prove to be significant for many zodiac signs. Some will receive new opportunities, while others will have to face family responsibilities. Ups and downs may be seen in love relationships and business. The stars indicate that proceeding with restraint, patience, and wisdom will be the key to success today. Let's see how the day will be for the 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

A partnership with a new person will be beneficial. There may be some anxiety due to family problems. A situation of conflict may arise in love affairs. Support from children will remain.

Taurus Horoscope Today

New employment opportunities will be obtained. There will be peace and happiness in the family. Auspicious plans will be successful, and the atmosphere will remain positive.

Gemini Horoscope Today

You will have the darshan (sight) of a worthy great person. You will be in search of mental peace. Success will be achieved in government work. Political efforts will bear fruit.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Work related to land and buildings will be successful. Marital discussions will please the mind. There are chances of receiving stuck money. You will receive the cooperation of friends.

Leo Horoscope Today

Obstacles in government work will be removed due to the intervention of a political figure. Your hard work and dedication will take your business to new heights.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Stay away from the personal disputes of others, otherwise, the trouble may increase. Happiness will be received from children. Health will improve. Chances of going abroad are being formed.

Libra Horoscope Today

You will achieve success on your own merit. The family atmosphere will be favourable. Arranging funds for business expansion will be easy. There may be some weakness in the relationship with the father.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

You will receive the cooperation of friends, and work will be completed. Court-related matters may remain pending. There are chances of travel, which will be successful. You will participate in religious events.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

There will be an increase in status and prestige. Responsibilities will increase at the workplace. Time is favourable for those involved in politics. You will have to spend money for social honour and respect.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Time is favourable for business expansion. There is a need for a change in lifestyle. Give time to personal relationships. Disputes with friends are possible. Success will be achieved in land and property matters.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The business situation will improve. There will be opportunities for entertainment. Disputes are possible due to old grudges. Some people may be worried about your behaviour.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Old diseases may resurface. A long-awaited wish will be fulfilled. Focus on improving your behaviour. The financial situation will be strong. The justice system will be excellent.

Published on:

03 Sept 2025 09:02 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Horoscope / Today’s Horoscope, 3 September 2025 for All 12 Zodiac Signs
