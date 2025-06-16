scriptFive Family Members Drown in Godavari River, Telangana | Latest News | Patrika News
Hyderabad Telangana

Five Family Members Drown in Godavari River, Telangana

Telangana River Accident: Five young men from the same family drowned while bathing in the Godavari River in Telangana.

Hyderabad TelanganaJun 16, 2025 / 10:20 am

मनोज कुमार रोहिल्ला

तेलंगाना में गोदावरी नदी में एक ही परिवार के पांच युवकों की मौत (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)

Five young men from the same family tragically drowned in the Godavari River on Sunday, 15 June 2025, in Basar, Nirmal district, Telangana. The incident occurred when a group of approximately 18-20 people from the Chintal area of Hyderabad visited Basar to visit the renowned Gyan Saraswati Temple.

Went for a bath in the Godavari River

According to the police, the young men went for a holy bath in the Godavari River before performing their prayers at the temple. Five of them, aged between 17 and 24, drowned after being caught in the strong current and deep water. The deceased were identified as Rakesh (17), Vinod (18), Madan (18), Ruthvik, and Bharat (24), all residents of Chintalbasti, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad.

Swept away by the strong current

Avinash Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Bhainsa, stated that some members of the group misjudged the depth of the water and were swept away by the strong current. Following the incident, rescue operations were launched with the help of local police and swimmers. All five bodies have been recovered from the river.

Demand to increase safety measures

The incident has shocked the local community and administration. Locals have demanded increased safety measures at the Godavari Ghat in view of the recurring incidents. Ponam Prabhakar, Minister for Transport and BC Welfare, expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

Police investigating the matter

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are reviewing safety standards during bathing in the river. This incident once again highlights the need for caution while bathing in rivers.

