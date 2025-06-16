Five Family Members Drown in Godavari River, Telangana

Went for a bath in the Godavari River According to the police, the young men went for a holy bath in the Godavari River before performing their prayers at the temple. Five of them, aged between 17 and 24, drowned after being caught in the strong current and deep water. The deceased were identified as Rakesh (17), Vinod (18), Madan (18), Ruthvik, and Bharat (24), all residents of Chintalbasti, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad.

Swept away by the strong current Avinash Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Bhainsa, stated that some members of the group misjudged the depth of the water and were swept away by the strong current. Following the incident, rescue operations were launched with the help of local police and swimmers. All five bodies have been recovered from the river.

Demand to increase safety measures The incident has shocked the local community and administration. Locals have demanded increased safety measures at the Godavari Ghat in view of the recurring incidents. Ponam Prabhakar, Minister for Transport and BC Welfare, expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.