National News

Hyderabad Heavy Rains Cause Death, Three Missing; Weather Warning Issued

Hyderabad Heavy Rain: One person died and three others are missing due to torrential rain in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana.

Hyderabad Telangana

Patrika Desk

Sep 15, 2025

Hyderabad Heavy Rain
Heavy rain leaves one dead, three missing (X)

Torrential rain, beginning late Sunday night, has inundated Hyderabad and its surrounding areas in Telangana, India. Heavy rainfall transformed roads into rivers, causing traffic disruptions and power outages. One person died in the deluge, while three others were swept away by strong currents in drains; a search for them is underway. The meteorological department has issued a warning of further heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours, advising people to stay indoors.

Areas Severely Affected by Heavy Rainfall

Several major areas of the city were affected by the downpour. Areas such as Shaikhpet, Manikonda, Golconda, Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, and Ameerpet experienced significant waterlogging. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Narayanraopet in Siddipet district recorded the highest rainfall at 245.5 mm between 8:30 AM on 14 September and 8:00 AM on 15 September. Meanwhile, Abdullapurmet-Thatianaram in Rangareddy district received 128 mm, Musheerabad 114.5 to 124 mm, and Abdullapurmet 13 cm. Main areas of Secunderabad recorded rainfall between 100 and 124 mm.

One Death, Three Missing

Rain-related incidents have shaken city residents. Two people were swept away by strong currents in the Afzal Sagar drain in the Mallepally area. Eyewitnesses reported that one person slipped and fell into the drain, and his son-in-law was also swept away while attempting to rescue him. Teams from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the police are conducting rescue operations, but so far there has been no trace of them. In another incident, one person died after being swept away in a drain. In total, three people are reported missing across three separate incidents.

Rain Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Hyderabad and surrounding districts. According to the department, up to 100-150 mm of rainfall is expected in the next two days, along with winds gusting at 50-60 km/h. Authorities have appealed to people not to undertake unnecessary travel and to stay away from low-lying areas. The GHMC has intensified drainage efforts by deploying pump sets, but the situation remains concerning.

Published on:

15 Sept 2025 04:12 pm

English News / National News / Hyderabad Heavy Rains Cause Death, Three Missing; Weather Warning Issued
