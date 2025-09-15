Hyderabad Heavy Rains Cause Death, Three Missing; Weather Warning Issued

Rain-related incidents have shaken city residents. Two people were swept away by strong currents in the Afzal Sagar drain in the Mallepally area. Eyewitnesses reported that one person slipped and fell into the drain, and his son-in-law was also swept away while attempting to rescue him. Teams from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the police are conducting rescue operations, but so far there has been no trace of them. In another incident, one person died after being swept away in a drain. In total, three people are reported missing across three separate incidents.