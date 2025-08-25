Husband Murders 5-Month Pregnant Wife, Dismembers Body in Hyderabad

A horrifying incident has come to light from Hyderabad. A deranged husband brutally murdered his five-month pregnant wife. He was apprehended while disposing of her dismembered body.
It is reported that before being caught by the police, he had already thrown the head, hands, and legs into a river. Police informed that the woman's torso was still in her house.
The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Swati , a resident of Kamareddyguda in Vikarabad district. She was five months pregnant. The murder took place in Balaji Hills, Medipally, Hyderabad.
The accused has been identified as Mahendra. Swati and Mahendra fell in love and got married. Afterward, they started living in Balaji Hills. Mahendra worked as a driver for a ride-hailing company.
Police said that around 4:30 pm on Saturday, Mahendra murdered Swati. He then dismembered her body and disposed of some parts.
Later, he called his sister and informed her that his wife was missing. The sister became suspicious and informed a relative, who took her to the police station.
Police stated that at the station, Mahendra initially tried to claim his wife was missing, but during interrogation, he confessed to murdering his wife.