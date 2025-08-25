Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Husband Murders 5-Month Pregnant Wife, Dismembers Body in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, Mahendra brutally murdered his five-month pregnant wife, Swati! After dismembering her body and throwing the pieces into a river, the accused was apprehended. The story of this couple, who married for love, has reached a horrific end.

Hyderabad Telangana

Patrika Desk

Aug 25, 2025

प्रस्तुति के लिए इस्तेमाल की गई तस्वीर। (फोटो- IANS)

A horrifying incident has come to light from Hyderabad. A deranged husband brutally murdered his five-month pregnant wife. He was apprehended while disposing of her dismembered body.

It is reported that before being caught by the police, he had already thrown the head, hands, and legs into a river. Police informed that the woman's torso was still in her house.

Mahendra and Swati had a love marriage

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Swati , a resident of Kamareddyguda in Vikarabad district. She was five months pregnant. The murder took place in Balaji Hills, Medipally, Hyderabad.

The accused has been identified as Mahendra. Swati and Mahendra fell in love and got married. Afterward, they started living in Balaji Hills. Mahendra worked as a driver for a ride-hailing company.

Accused called his sister after the murder

Police said that around 4:30 pm on Saturday, Mahendra murdered Swati. He then dismembered her body and disposed of some parts.

Later, he called his sister and informed her that his wife was missing. The sister became suspicious and informed a relative, who took her to the police station.

Police stated that at the station, Mahendra initially tried to claim his wife was missing, but during interrogation, he confessed to murdering his wife.

Related Topics

#Crime

Published on:

25 Aug 2025 09:15 am

English News / National News / Husband Murders 5-Month Pregnant Wife, Dismembers Body in Hyderabad
