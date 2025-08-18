Five Killed, Four Injured as Janmashtami Rath Collides with Power Line in Hyderabad

A tragic accident occurred during a Shri Krishna Janmashtami procession in the Ramantpur area of Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, on Sunday night. In Gokulnagar, under the Uppal police station area, a chariot carrying the procession of Lord Krishna came into contact with high-tension power lines, resulting in the immediate death of five people and serious injuries to four others.
According to the police, the accident happened while repairs were being carried out on the vehicle pulling the chariot. Some local youths attempted to pull the chariot manually when it came into contact with overhead power lines. The resulting electric shock affected nine people pulling the chariot, five of whom died at the scene. The deceased have been identified as Krishna Yadav (21), Suresh Yadav (34), Shrikant Reddy (35), Rudra Vikas (39), and Rajendra Reddy (45).
Among the injured is Srinivas, the gunman of Union Minister Kishan Reddy, who was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital. The injured are reported to be in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. The accident caused chaos and turned the Janmashtami celebrations into mourning. Locals and eyewitnesses immediately provided first aid to the injured and rushed them to the hospital. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to ascertain how the accident occurred due to the height of the chariot.
K.T. Rama Rao, working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He stated, “I am shocked by this tragedy in Gokulnagar, Ramantpur. It is extremely sad that five people lost their lives due to an electric shock during the Janmashtami procession. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and appeal to the government to assist their families.” He wished for the speedy recovery of the injured and demanded appropriate precautions to prevent such incidents in the future.