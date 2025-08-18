Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Five Killed, Four Injured as Janmashtami Rath Collides with Power Line in Hyderabad

Five people died on the spot and four others were critically injured when a chariot participating in a Janmashtami procession in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, collided with a high-tension wire.

Hyderabad Telangana

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

Death
Death (Photo: Patrika)

A tragic accident occurred during a Shri Krishna Janmashtami procession in the Ramantpur area of Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, on Sunday night. In Gokulnagar, under the Uppal police station area, a chariot carrying the procession of Lord Krishna came into contact with high-tension power lines, resulting in the immediate death of five people and serious injuries to four others.

Identification of the Deceased

According to the police, the accident happened while repairs were being carried out on the vehicle pulling the chariot. Some local youths attempted to pull the chariot manually when it came into contact with overhead power lines. The resulting electric shock affected nine people pulling the chariot, five of whom died at the scene. The deceased have been identified as Krishna Yadav (21), Suresh Yadav (34), Shrikant Reddy (35), Rudra Vikas (39), and Rajendra Reddy (45).

Injured in Critical Condition

Among the injured is Srinivas, the gunman of Union Minister Kishan Reddy, who was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital. The injured are reported to be in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. The accident caused chaos and turned the Janmashtami celebrations into mourning. Locals and eyewitnesses immediately provided first aid to the injured and rushed them to the hospital. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to ascertain how the accident occurred due to the height of the chariot.

Appeal for Government Assistance

K.T. Rama Rao, working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He stated, “I am shocked by this tragedy in Gokulnagar, Ramantpur. It is extremely sad that five people lost their lives due to an electric shock during the Janmashtami procession. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and appeal to the government to assist their families.” He wished for the speedy recovery of the injured and demanded appropriate precautions to prevent such incidents in the future.

Share the news:

Related Topics

accident

accident death

Published on:

18 Aug 2025 12:23 pm

English News / National News / Five Killed, Four Injured as Janmashtami Rath Collides with Power Line in Hyderabad
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Janmashtami 2025

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

Bollywood

Health

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.