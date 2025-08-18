Five Killed, Four Injured as Janmashtami Rath Collides with Power Line in Hyderabad

Among the injured is Srinivas, the gunman of Union Minister Kishan Reddy, who was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital. The injured are reported to be in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. The accident caused chaos and turned the Janmashtami celebrations into mourning. Locals and eyewitnesses immediately provided first aid to the injured and rushed them to the hospital. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to ascertain how the accident occurred due to the height of the chariot.