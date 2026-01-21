CG Vyapam: Shoes, socks, and watches banned, gates to close 30 minutes early, TET exam to be held under tight security on February 1

CG Vyapam Exam (Photo-Patrika)
The State Level Teacher Eligibility Test, scheduled to be conducted by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (Vyapam) on February 1, 2026, will be significantly different from general examinations this time.
In this major examination, organised for 14,174 candidates at the district headquarters Jagdalpur, the administration has given top priority to security and discipline. To prevent cheating and malpractice, Vyapam has issued strict guidelines, under which candidates will be required to adhere to a special dress code and time limits.
According to these stringent rules implemented to maintain the sanctity of the examination, candidates will not be allowed to wear shoes and socks inside the centre. Candidates must come wearing only slippers. Furthermore, wearing dark-coloured clothes is also prohibited. Candidates have been instructed to wear only light-coloured, half-sleeved clothes to facilitate a smooth frisking process.
The security check will be so rigorous that even a simple sweater will have to be removed for inspection. Along with this, wearing any kind of jewellery in the ears, carrying a purse, belt, cap, watch, or any electronic device into the examination hall is strictly forbidden.
The administration has also adopted a zero-tolerance policy regarding punctuality. Candidates have been specifically alerted that the main gates of the centres will be permanently closed exactly 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the examination. For the first shift starting at 9:30 AM, the gate will close at 9:00 AM, and for the second shift starting at 3:00 PM, the gate will close at 2:30 PM. Any candidate arriving after this deadline, for any reason, will not be granted entry. Therefore, everyone has been advised to reach the centre at least two hours before the examination to ensure their identification and security checks are completed on time.
Amidst these strict arrangements, the examination in Jagdalpur city will be conducted in two shifts. In the morning shift, 5,599 D.Ed qualified candidates for the primary level will take the exam at 15 centres. In the afternoon shift, due to the larger number of 8,575 B.Ed qualified candidates for the upper primary level, the number of centres has been increased to 24.
Candidates must bring their admit card and original identification proof (such as Aadhaar card) with them. In case of any confusion, a helpline number 0771-2972780 and a mobile number +91-82698-01982 have been issued for assistance. This helpline can be contacted between 10:00 AM and 5:30 PM.