Forensic Expert Claims IED on NH 63 Planted 10 Years Ago

Following a blast, forensic experts claim that the IED was planted approximately 10 years ago. The road construction work, in fact, commenced in 2014 and continued until 2021.

JagdalpurMar 25, 2025 / 10:01 am

Patrika Desk

CG News: फॉरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट का दावा, एनएच 63 पर 10 साल पहले ही प्लॉट कर दी थी आईईडी
CG News: On Sunday evening, an IED blast on the Bhopalpatnam road in Bijapur district narrowly missed 15 security personnel. The explosion was so powerful that it created a 6-foot-deep crater on the double-layered National Highway road. Forensic experts examining the blast site claim the IED was planted approximately 10 years ago. Road construction in this area began in 2014 and lasted until 2021. It is believed that Naxalites planted the IED during the initial stages of road construction, only detonating it a decade later.
While the security personnel survived the blast, the incident has instilled fear in the entire region. The road from Jagdalpur to Bhopalpatnam was considered safe. This blast marks a resurgence of Naxalite activity on the National Highway after a considerable period of inactivity. Currently, Naxalites are avoiding direct confrontation and resorting to using IEDs planted years ago.
A day before the explosion, state Home Minister Vijay Sharma used this very road. He travelled from Dantewada to Bijapur via this route. He addressed the security personnel in Bijapur, stating that their efforts ensured his safe passage via road. The Home Minister also claimed to be the first Home Minister to reach Bijapur by road. The Naxalite blast the following day directly contradicts this assertion, and has resulted in reduced traffic on NH 63, with people now opting for the Sukma route.
Naxalites Spread Terror in a Safe Zone

The Bhopalpatnam area in Bijapur district, previously considered one of the safest zones, has witnessed a significant decrease in Naxalite activity over the past five years. Vehicles travel constantly between Telangana and Maharashtra. It is believed that the Naxalites planted approximately 40 kg of IED during highway construction, marking the location with a stone to remember its position.
Security Forces Had Intelligence on Naxalite Movement

The Madded Area Committee is believed to be responsible for the incident. While the police had intelligence regarding Naxalite movements, they did not anticipate an attack on the National Highway. Days before the incident, the roadside was widened by adding soil, and a trench was dug on one side to potentially cut any IED wires.

