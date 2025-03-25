Forensic Expert Claims IED on NH 63 Planted 10 Years Ago

While the security personnel survived the blast, the incident has instilled fear in the entire region. The road from Jagdalpur to Bhopalpatnam was considered safe. This blast marks a resurgence of Naxalite activity on the National Highway after a considerable period of inactivity. Currently, Naxalites are avoiding direct confrontation and resorting to using IEDs planted years ago.

A day before the explosion, state Home Minister Vijay Sharma used this very road. He travelled from Dantewada to Bijapur via this route. He addressed the security personnel in Bijapur, stating that their efforts ensured his safe passage via road. The Home Minister also claimed to be the first Home Minister to reach Bijapur by road. The Naxalite blast the following day directly contradicts this assertion, and has resulted in reduced traffic on NH 63, with people now opting for the Sukma route.

Naxalites Spread Terror in a Safe Zone The Bhopalpatnam area in Bijapur district, previously considered one of the safest zones, has witnessed a significant decrease in Naxalite activity over the past five years. Vehicles travel constantly between Telangana and Maharashtra. It is believed that the Naxalites planted approximately 40 kg of IED during highway construction, marking the location with a stone to remember its position.

Security Forces Had Intelligence on Naxalite Movement The Madded Area Committee is believed to be responsible for the incident. While the police had intelligence regarding Naxalite movements, they did not anticipate an attack on the National Highway. Days before the incident, the roadside was widened by adding soil, and a trench was dug on one side to potentially cut any IED wires.