CG Naxal Encounter: Security Forces' Major Action, After Hidma, Now Devji Eliminated, Carrying a Reward of 1.5 Crore

CG Naxal Encounter (Photo: Patrika)
CG Naxal Encounter: The encounter on the border of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh is still ongoing today. After top Naxal commander Hidma, security forces have now eliminated Central Committee member Devji. It is being reported that the dreaded Naxal Devji was killed in the same place where Hidma was eliminated in an encounter. All bodies and weapons have been recovered. The identity of 4 Naxals has been confirmed, while three are being identified.
In this encounter, 50 Naxals have also been arrested, and the police have recovered 8 weapons, including 2 AK-47s. This encounter took place in the same area where security forces had killed the dreaded Naxal commander Madvi Hidma on Tuesday.
After the killing of the dreaded Naxal Basavaraju of Andhra Pradesh, the Naxal organisation had appointed Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji as the new General Secretary. His names included Thipiri Tirupati alias Kuma Dada alias Devji alias Chetan alias Sanjeev alias Sudarshan alias Ramesh. According to information, he was approximately 64 years old, his father's name was Venkat Narsaiah, and he belonged to the SC (Madiga) caste. Devji was a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Korutla Mandal, Jagityal district, Telangana. He had completed his Intermediate education, i.e., up to 12th grade.
Active in the Naxal organisation for a long time, he carried a reward of 1.5 crore.
He was the head of the Central Military Commission.
Played a significant role in spreading Naxal activities in South India.
Established a guerrilla zone connecting Goa to Kerala.
Entered Bengal after the death of Maoist leader Kishenji.
Led the Lalgarh movement in West Bengal.
Mastermind of the April 2010 Dantewada attack.
Also the mastermind of the 2007 Ranibodli attack, in which 55 jawans were martyred.
Assumed the responsibility of General Secretary in 2025.
Resident of Karimnagar district in Telangana.
Also known by the names Devoji and Devanna.
Big NewsView All
News Bulletin
Trending