CG Naxal Encounter: Security Forces' Major Action, After Hidma, Now Devji Eliminated, Carrying a Reward of 1.5 Crore

Active in the Naxal organisation for a long time, he carried a reward of 1.5 crore.

He was the head of the Central Military Commission.

Played a significant role in spreading Naxal activities in South India.

Established a guerrilla zone connecting Goa to Kerala.

Entered Bengal after the death of Maoist leader Kishenji.

Led the Lalgarh movement in West Bengal.

Mastermind of the April 2010 Dantewada attack.

Also the mastermind of the 2007 Ranibodli attack, in which 55 jawans were martyred.

Assumed the responsibility of General Secretary in 2025.

Resident of Karimnagar district in Telangana.

Also known by the names Devoji and Devanna.