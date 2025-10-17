Diwali Power Outage? Here's How to Complain: Electricity Engineers on Alert, Control Room Operational from October 18-23

Power engineers on alert mode during Diwali. (Photo - Patrika)
To ensure an uninterrupted power supply in Jaipur city during Diwali, the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam (Jaipur Discom) has completed maintenance work on all sub-stations and power lines. The capacity of 206 transformers has been increased to manage the potential surge in electricity demand during the festival. According to Discom management, a control room will be operational from October 18 to October 23. Executive engineers and assistant engineers have been assigned duties at 220 and 132 KV sub-stations. Additionally, junior engineers will be stationed at 33 KV sub-stations, and technical staff will be deployed at high-load transformers. This year, an additional power consumption of over 60 lakh units is estimated.
Send complaints to 1912
Twitter- @JVVNLCCARE
Email- helpdesk@jvvnl.org
Messenger-@JVVNLCCARE
energy. rajasthan. gov. in/jvvnl
Bijli Mitra mobile application
Central Call Centre: 2203000 & 9413390406
Toll-Free Numbers: 18001806507 & 9413391207
Circle Control Room: 2202762
