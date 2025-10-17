Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Diwali Power Outage? Here's How to Complain: Electricity Engineers on Alert, Control Room Operational from October 18-23

According to the DISCOM management, the control room will function from October 18 to October 23. Executive engineers and assistant engineers have been assigned duties at 220 and 132 KV GSS. Additionally, junior engineers will be stationed at 33 KV sub-stations and technical staff will be deployed at high-load transformers.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 17, 2025

Power engineers on alert mode during Diwali. (Photo - Patrika)

To ensure an uninterrupted power supply in Jaipur city during Diwali, the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam (Jaipur Discom) has completed maintenance work on all sub-stations and power lines. The capacity of 206 transformers has been increased to manage the potential surge in electricity demand during the festival. According to Discom management, a control room will be operational from October 18 to October 23. Executive engineers and assistant engineers have been assigned duties at 220 and 132 KV sub-stations. Additionally, junior engineers will be stationed at 33 KV sub-stations, and technical staff will be deployed at high-load transformers. This year, an additional power consumption of over 60 lakh units is estimated.

Consumers can also register complaints through these mediums…

Send complaints to 1912
Twitter- @JVVNLCCARE
Email- helpdesk@jvvnl.org
Messenger-@JVVNLCCARE
energy. rajasthan. gov. in/jvvnl
Bijli Mitra mobile application



If the power goes out, ring the bell here

Central Call Centre: 2203000 & 9413390406
Toll-Free Numbers: 18001806507 & 9413391207
Circle Control Room: 2202762

Block-wise Control Room Numbers in Jaipur City

City Block First- 2231770, 9413390214, 9413390064
Second- 2571559, 9413390215, 9413390065
Third- 2571613, 9413390252, 9413390066
Fourth- 2612895, 9414029406, 9413390067
Fifth- 2618460, 9413390275, 9413390068
Sixth- 2782565, 9413390287, 9413390069
Seventh- 2232692, 9413390305, 9413390070
Eighth- 9413390291, 9413389742

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

17 Oct 2025 09:55 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Diwali Power Outage? Here's How to Complain: Electricity Engineers on Alert, Control Room Operational from October 18-23

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Union Minister announces Jaipur to become a modern AI hub and data centre, hints at Google’s entry, 5000 youths to receive training

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav
Jaipur

Jaipur Crime: Police Uncover ₹1.5 Crore Jewellery Heist, Owner Shocked by Mastermind's Identity

Jaipur Crime Jewellery Firm ₹1.5 crore stolen Police Revealed owner shocked to KNOW mastermind name
Jaipur

Online shoppers beware: Accounts emptied in four ways this Diwali, police issue alert

Cyber Fraud News
Jaipur

Railway restores over a dozen cancelled trains and adds extra coaches for Diwali

train
Jaipur

Rajasthan Electricity Update: Discoms Finalise Plan to Begin Registration for Free Electricity Scheme

Rajasthan Electricity Consumers Good News Diwali Discoms announce new formula for free electricity
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.