Diwali Gas Crisis: Cylinder Bookings Pending, Consumers Face Growing Distress in Madhya Pradesh

L.S. Rathore, the manager of the District Wholesale Consumer Store, stated that in the last 10-12 days, the store has received gas refill supplies from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, twice. One lot arrived on October 9 and the second on October 11. Previously, a lot of refills used to arrive daily. However, with vehicles arriving only 2-3 times in the last 10 days, the problem is escalating. Earlier, there were around 2,500 pending bookings for gas refills.