Four Killed, Six Injured in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

6 Still Battling for Life According to reports, twelve people were travelling in the tempo vehicle, possibly all from the same family. Four died in the accident, six were critically injured, and two others are reported to be out of danger.

Post-Mortems Conducted Police arrived at the scene and immediately transported the injured to Petlavad hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examinations, after which they were released to their families. The police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.