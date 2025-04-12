scriptFour Killed, Six Injured in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident | Latest News | Patrika News
Jhabua

Four Killed, Six Injured in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

According to reports, twelve people were travelling in the tempo vehicle, possibly all from the same family.

JhabuaApr 12, 2025 / 01:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Horrible Accident in Jhabua
The accident occurred at Bolasaghat. Police investigating the incident say that the occupants of the vehicle were residents of Jhaay Sunar village in Dhar district. Daroo Hatilla, a resident of the same village, had ingested poison, and his acquaintances were taking him to Sarangi for treatment. Due to the critical condition of the person who had consumed the poison, the driver was speeding to get him medical attention as quickly as possible. However, the vehicle overturned while they were at Bolasaghat in Jhabua.

6 Still Battling for Life

According to reports, twelve people were travelling in the tempo vehicle, possibly all from the same family. Four died in the accident, six were critically injured, and two others are reported to be out of danger.

Post-Mortems Conducted

Police arrived at the scene and immediately transported the injured to Petlavad hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examinations, after which they were released to their families. The police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

