Nine Killed in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

The incident reportedly occurred near the Sajeli crossing on the Meghnagar-Thandla road. A railway overbridge is under construction a short distance away. According to the police, nine villagers from Shivgarh Mahuda village in the Thandla area and two from Devigarh had attended a wedding ceremony in Manpura village near Kalyanpura. They were returning in an Eeco vehicle (GJ 09 BL 5956) when a tanker (RJ 09 GC 7915) suddenly appeared from the opposite direction near the Sajeli crossing. The tanker rammed into the Eeco vehicle carrying the villagers, resulting in the immediate death of nine of them.

The Eeco vehicle was severely damaged in the collision. Extracting the bodies proved challenging. The tanker driver fled the scene after the accident. Upon receiving information about the incident, SP Padma Vilokan Shukla arrived at the scene and gave necessary instructions to the Thandla and Meghnagar police station in-charges.