Nine Killed in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

Nine villagers travelling in an Eco vehicle were killed when a tanker ran them over in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

JhabuaJun 04, 2025 / 12:07 pm

Patrika Desk

Jhabua Road Accident

Jhabua Road Accident (Picture Source: Patrika)

Jhabua Road Accident: News of a horrific road accident has emerged from Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh. Nine villagers travelling in an Eeco vehicle died after being hit by a tanker in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. A young woman and a child sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment. All the villagers were from nearby villages and were returning from a wedding ceremony.
The incident reportedly occurred near the Sajeli crossing on the Meghnagar-Thandla road. A railway overbridge is under construction a short distance away. According to the police, nine villagers from Shivgarh Mahuda village in the Thandla area and two from Devigarh had attended a wedding ceremony in Manpura village near Kalyanpura. They were returning in an Eeco vehicle (GJ 09 BL 5956) when a tanker (RJ 09 GC 7915) suddenly appeared from the opposite direction near the Sajeli crossing. The tanker rammed into the Eeco vehicle carrying the villagers, resulting in the immediate death of nine of them.
The Eeco vehicle was severely damaged in the collision. Extracting the bodies proved challenging. The tanker driver fled the scene after the accident. Upon receiving information about the incident, SP Padma Vilokan Shukla arrived at the scene and gave necessary instructions to the Thandla and Meghnagar police station in-charges.

Names of the Deceased

1. Mukesh son of Gopal Khaped (40), resident of Shivgarh Mahuda

  1. Akli wife of Somla Parmar (35), resident of Devigarh
  2. Vinod son of Mukesh Khaped (16), resident of Shivgarh Mahuda
  3. Payal daughter of Mukesh Khaped (12), resident of Shivgarh Mahuda
  4. Madibai wife of Bharu Bamnia (38), resident of Shivgarh Mahuda
  5. Vijay son of Bharu Bamnia (14), resident of Shivgarh Mahuda
  6. Kantha daughter of Bharu Bamnia (14), resident of Shivgarh Mahuda
  7. Ragni daughter of Ramchand Bamnia (9), resident of Shivgarh Mahuda
  8. Shavli Bai wife of Mukesh Khaped (35), resident of Shivgarh Mahuda

Seriously Injured in the Accident

In this horrific accident, Payal daughter of Somla Parmar (19), resident of Devigarh, and Ashu son of Ramchand Bamnia (5), resident of Shivgarh Mahuda, were seriously injured. Payal has been referred to Dahod. Ashu is undergoing treatment at Thandla Civil Hospital.

