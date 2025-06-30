scriptFour-Lane Road Planned for MP Town, Requiring Land Acquisition from 19 Villages | Latest News | Patrika News
Four-Lane Road Planned for MP Town, Requiring Land Acquisition from 19 Villages

MP News: The Sub-Divisional Officer of the area has been designated as the authorized officer for land acquisition. The land acquisition process will be completed by them.

JhabuaJun 30, 2025 / 03:46 pm

Patrika Desk

MP News: Steps have been taken to expedite the process of constructing a four-lane highway on the Badnawar-Petlawad-Thandla route in Madhya Pradesh. The government administration has published a notification in the gazette for land acquisition along this route. Based on this gazette notification, the Sub-Divisional Officer of the area has been authorised to acquire the land. They will complete the land acquisition process.

Land Acquisition from these Villages

The gazette notification also published a list of villages and towns where land will be acquired. According to this, authorities have been designated to acquire land from large towns such as Petlawad, Karadwad, and Sarangi in Petlawad tehsil, as well as from villages including Naharpura, Unnai, Temaria, Panthborali, Bachikheda, Chhawni, Bhabrapada, Kundiapada, Hindola, Bawdi, Bengnbardi, Chayanpada, Mohanpura, Kasarbardi, Khoria, and Chhoti Bolasa. Similar authorisations have been issued for villages in Badnawar and Thandla tehsils.

Route Poses a Conundrum for the Region

The Badnawar-Petlawad-Thandla route has become a puzzle for the local residents, a puzzle everyone is trying to solve. Solving this puzzle will benefit some and harm others, as the businesses in the entire area are currently concentrated around the existing two-lane road.

Sarangi Residents Previously Protested

Regarding statements about road construction, residents of Sarangi recently protested at Sarangi Chaupati against the construction of an overbridge. The Sarangi residents claim that the construction of such an overbridge will completely shut down the employment opportunities at the Chaupati. Meanwhile, speculation is rife regarding the route between Karadwad and Petlawad; the exact path of the road remains uncertain.

