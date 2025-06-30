Four-Lane Road Planned for MP Town, Requiring Land Acquisition from 19 Villages

Land Acquisition from these Villages The gazette notification also published a list of villages and towns where land will be acquired. According to this, authorities have been designated to acquire land from large towns such as Petlawad, Karadwad, and Sarangi in Petlawad tehsil, as well as from villages including Naharpura, Unnai, Temaria, Panthborali, Bachikheda, Chhawni, Bhabrapada, Kundiapada, Hindola, Bawdi, Bengnbardi, Chayanpada, Mohanpura, Kasarbardi, Khoria, and Chhoti Bolasa. Similar authorisations have been issued for villages in Badnawar and Thandla tehsils.

Route Poses a Conundrum for the Region The Badnawar-Petlawad-Thandla route has become a puzzle for the local residents, a puzzle everyone is trying to solve. Solving this puzzle will benefit some and harm others, as the businesses in the entire area are currently concentrated around the existing two-lane road.