Rajasthan: School Bus Overturns, Numerous Children Injured; Locals Rush to Aid

Another Bus Accident In Rajasthan: A major and tragic road accident occurred in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on Friday. A private school bus, carrying children, suddenly lost control and overturned near Kyarda village on the Hindaun road. The bus is reported to be from a private school in Hindaun.
The accident was so severe that screams erupted at the scene as the bus overturned. Injured children, covered in blood, were seen crying and wailing on the road, creating an atmosphere of chaos at the accident site. Local villagers immediately rushed to help and began the process of rescuing the children trapped inside the bus.
Upon receiving information about the accident, local police and ambulances arrived at the scene. With the help of villagers and the police, all the injured children were immediately taken to Hindaun Hospital for treatment. The hospital is experiencing a chaotic situation due to the crowd of injured children and their distressed parents. Doctors are engaged in treating the children.
According to preliminary information regarding the cause of the accident, the bus was speeding, due to which the driver lost control and the bus overturned. This incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Nai Mandi police station in Hindaun City. The police have initiated an investigation and are working to ascertain the exact causes of the accident.
This accident once again raises serious questions about the operation of school buses and the safety of children. The police have assured the families of providing necessary assistance and completing the investigation soon.